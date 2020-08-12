Council agrees to outdoor business operations

SELMA — Local businesses are able to operate outdoors after the Selma City Council approved to temporarily lift a city regulation that prohibits such operations at its meeting on Monday, Aug. 3.
After much discussion, the council unanimously approved to allow outdoor operations in a 4-0 vote. Councilmember John Trujillo was absent from the meeting.
Typically, the City of Selma does not allow outdoor operations for business, but the council agreed that they want local businesses to reopen. Indoor operations across California were halted after Gov. Gavin Newsom called for closures in July.
With a temporary suspension, fitness facilities such as dance studios and exercise classes up to 25 people are allowed to operate in parks. Restaurants are allowed to operate on sidewalks, but are restricted to serve up to 10 people.
Barbershops or salons that are in close proximity to restaurants with outdoor dining can’t operate for safety COVID reasons. Restaurants that can benefit from nearby parking stall use are more likely to operate than eateries around limited parking spaces and a busy area.
The council requires participating businesses to contact the city and fill out a form, stating how they will operate. Businesses will also need to have insurance, but it will be at no extra cost. Before approving the motion, the council agreed to add to the city’s insurance policy for outdoor operations such as slips and falls from activities, but not bodily injury or property damage from products such as food poisoning.
Other services that could operate outdoors throughout the state and city are places of worship, personal care services, cardrooms/racetracks, zoos and museums, and drive-in movie theaters. Places across the state that have continued to be open are retail stores, casinos, hotels, day camps and campgrounds and essential business such as grocery stores and take-out food services.
Businesses such as tattoo parlors, bars/wineries, nightclubs, concert venues, live audience sports, festivals, and shopping malls are not allowed to be open at this time.
According to the city council packet for the Aug. 3 meeting, the city said “A complete closure of business is harmful to the long term sustainability of the local economy and the livelihoods of Selma residents. This temporary allowance will provide for a safe alternative to normal business activities.
“The State order for high-risk businesses such as barbers and hair salons and gym and fitness facilities to close indoor operations is in response to the continued growth of COVID-19 cases. This proclamation allows for outdoor operation of businesses as recommended by the state and in accordance with the industry guides and other governing requirements from licensing and government agencies.”
COVID-19 update
Prior to discussing outdoor operations, Tracy Tosta, the city’s economic development analyst, presented an update on Selma’s COVID-19 numbers. At the meeting, Tosta said there were 373 active cases with 531 of them closed or recovered and there were nine deaths. Those numbers were from Aug. 3.
As of Aug. 6, Selma has the second most active cases in the County at 539, according to data from the Fresno County Department of Health.
The city has constantly encouraged residents to wear a mask with its online social media “cover-up to open up” campaign.
The County has a total of 16, 641 cases with 9,965 of them being active, 6,5050 recovered and 171 deceased, as of Aug. 6.
