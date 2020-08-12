Council agrees to outdoor business operations

SELMA — Local businesses are able to operate outdoors after the Selma City Council approved to temporarily lift a city regulation that prohibits such operations at its meeting on Monday, Aug. 3.

After much discussion, the council unanimously approved to allow outdoor operations in a 4-0 vote. Councilmember John Trujillo was absent from the meeting.

Typically, the City of Selma does not allow outdoor operations for business, but the council agreed that they want local businesses to reopen. Indoor operations across California were halted after Gov. Gavin Newsom called for closures in July.

With a temporary suspension, fitness facilities such as dance studios and exercise classes up to 25 people are allowed to operate in parks. Restaurants are allowed to operate on sidewalks, but are restricted to serve up to 10 people.

Barbershops or salons that are in close proximity to restaurants with outdoor dining can’t operate for safety COVID reasons. Restaurants that can benefit from nearby parking stall use are more likely to operate than eateries around limited parking spaces and a busy area.

The council requires participating businesses to contact the city and fill out a form, stating how they will operate. Businesses will also need to have insurance, but it will be at no extra cost. Before approving the motion, the council agreed to add to the city’s insurance policy for outdoor operations such as slips and falls from activities, but not bodily injury or property damage from products such as food poisoning.