Community honors lives of Fresno man, Selma girl at candlelight vigil

SELMA — The community came together for a candlelight vigil to honor the lives of Manjit Singh and Samantha Cruz-Pedro on Friday night.

The families of Singh and Cruz-Pedro grieved together as people left candles and flowers by a mural of the two painted outside of Extended Hands Ministries at the intersection of McCall Avenue and Whitson Street.

Fresno muralist Omar “Super” Huerta, with the help of Selma native Miguel “Mikey” Blanco, painted the mural of Singh and Cruz-Pedro to honor them. Selma Mayor Louis Franco, Mayor Pro Tem Sarah Guerra and councilman Scott Roberson were among the community members that attended the vigil.

Singh died after trying to save Cruz-Pedro and two other children from Kings River at Reedley Beach earlier this month. Cruz-Pedro, who’s family lived in Selma, later died at eight-years-old at Valley’s Children’s Hospital. She was in critical condition after being swept away by the river’s current. Singh was 29-years-old and had moved to Fresno two years ago from India.

Singh’s brother-in-law Malkit Singh said through a translator that the mural was “really good” and “heart touching.”

“We were looking at pictures and we can’t imagine that he’s not here with us,” Malkit said. “We were living together most of the time and whenever we were going to go somewhere, we went together. We would sleep at the same times, wake up the same times and when he was somewhere else, we called each other ‘Hey where are you? What are you doing?’”