Community comes together to wish Selma woman a happy 100th birthday

SELMA — The Selma community has rallied to give 100-year-old Dorothy Stephens a very special birthday.

Thanks to a social media campaign organized by friends, Stephens has gotten a surprise birthday celebration in the form of dozens of cards from the community.

“It was a surprise. I have hands full of cards,” Stephens said. “I’m going to put them in all piles of the people I do know and the people I don’t know so I know who to thank.”

As of Thursday, Stephens had received over 70 birthday cards from well-wishers in the community. She has also received house plants, dried nuts and fruits and chocolates, she said.

Stephens celebrated her 100th birthday Wednesday, Jan. 13 with a quick visit from friends bearing gifts and cards.

“If we hadn’t been in quarantine, we’d have had a party here at Bethel,” she said.

The retired school teacher and Bethel Lutheran Home resident was born in Norton, Kansas, but “wandered away from home,” eventually moving to northern California with her husband after graduating college in 1944. The two began teaching careers in NorCal before moving to Sanger to continue their careers.

“It was too rainy up there,” she said.

After living in Sanger for 40 years, the couple moved to Selma in the early ‘90s to care for Stephens’ ailing parents. Stephens’ husband died in 1997, but she enjoyed Selma so much she stayed in the area.

Stephens’ friend Debbie Daniel helped organize the call for birthday cards. The two have been friends for years after meeting at Bethel Lutheran Home, where Daniel would visit her mother-in-law, who has since passed away.