Column: Why Drew Brees needs to listen, understand the big picture

With protesters around the world advocating for social justice, human rights and systematic change, unfortunately, some people still don’t get it — including New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

During an interview with Yahoo! Finance on Wednesday, June 3, Brees reiterated his stance four years ago regarding players taking a knee during the national anthem.

When asked what he thought about NFL players potentially kneeling during the national anthem again this upcoming season, he said “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.”

Brees continues on saying, “What I see or what I feel when the national anthem is played and when I look at the flag of the United States, I envisioned my two grandfathers, who fought for this country during World War II, one in the army and one in the marine corp, both risking their lives to protect their country and to try to make our country and this world a better place. So every time that I stand with my hand over my heart, looking at the flag and singing the national anthem, that’s what I think about. In many cases it brings me to tears, thinking about all that has been sacrificed.”