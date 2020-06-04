Column: Why Drew Brees needs to listen, understand the big picture

With protesters around the world advocating for social justice, human rights and systematic change, unfortunately, some people still don’t get it — including New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.
During an interview with Yahoo! Finance on Wednesday, June 3, Brees reiterated his stance four years ago regarding players taking a knee during the national anthem.
When asked what he thought about NFL players potentially kneeling during the national anthem again this upcoming season, he said “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.”
Brees continues on saying, “What I see or what I feel when the national anthem is played and when I look at the flag of the United States, I envisioned my two grandfathers, who fought for this country during World War II, one in the army and one in the marine corp, both risking their lives to protect their country and to try to make our country and this world a better place. So every time that I stand with my hand over my heart, looking at the flag and singing the national anthem, that’s what I think about. In many cases it brings me to tears, thinking about all that has been sacrificed.”
“And is everything right with this country right now? No, it’s not. We still have a long way to go, but I think what you do by standing there and showing respect to the flag with your hand over your heart is, it shows unity, it shows that we are all in this together, we could all do better and we are all part of the solution.”
Brees received backlash on social media from past and present teammates, his fellow NFL peers and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.
And his detractors were right.
Because the protests were never about the flag and it never will be.
Before you readers disagree and decide to not read the rest of this column, I want to let all know that I’m not an anti-military person.
I applaud Brees’ grandfathers for fighting for our freedom and my right to write to this column. I want to thank them for their service. I have family members that are currently serving in the military and I’m proud of them. Defending our country is the ultimate unselfish act.
But I want to remind people that there were African American soldiers that fought alongside Brees’ grandfathers. When those same black WWII veterans returned home, they were denied benefits from the Servicemen’s Readjustment Act of 1944, which is commonly known as the G.I Bill.
Black veterans were frequently refused loans from banks and mortgage agencies to buy a house and they failed to receive education benefits. They weren’t treated as heroes. Black soldiers generally found their lives unchanged. The G.I. Bill seemed like an illusion for them.
It was a law that was supposed to provide benefits for returning all WWII veterans. The original G.I Bill expired in 1956 and the term is continually used to refer to programs that assist U.S. military veterans.
While the original G.I. Bill’s language didn’t specifically exclude African Americans, benefits were denied to 1.2 million black veterans that bravely fought in the second World War, according to a 2016 article from the New Yorker.
When Brees says he thinks about the men and women who fought for America, he has to think about those men who served only to returned to a home where they'd be oppressed due to their skin color.
Oppression towards minorities in this country is the reason Colin Kaepernick would kneel during the national anthem in 2016. Brees’ grandfathers and those black soldiers fought for Kaepernick’s right to peacefully protest.
“I have great respect for men and women that have fought for this country,” Kaepernick told reporters in August 2016. “I have family, I have friends that have gone and fought for this country and they fight for freedom. They fight for the people. They fight for liberty and justice for everyone and that’s not happening. People are dying in vain because this country isn’t holding their end of the bargain as far as giving liberty, justice and freedom to everybody.”
Kaepernick originally sat on the bench during the anthem until Nate Boyer, a former United States Army Green Beret, suggested that he kneel because he considered it to be more "respectful" than sitting.
Like many others, Brees opposed Kaepernick’s protest at the time — and he has every right to have that opinion.
We can all have different opinions because in this country we have the freedom to do so. But it’s also vital to listen and understand Kaepernick’s stance before outright opposing it.
We have to listen to the message and the cause of why people are on the streets throughout America — and the world — advocating for a systemic change.
We need to have uncomfortable conversations in order to progress.
I’m not black and racism isn’t something that I’ve personally experienced, even as a Mexican American man, who was born and raised in a conservative Central Valley town, but I’m not blind to the fact that it occurs often.
There’s no time for willful ignorance and avoidance of these issues any longer.
I hope Brees understands why people were upset about his comments.
I know he apologized for his comments, but I urge him to listen and learn from his criticism and observe the bigger picture.
I wrote this because I’m a fan of Brees. He’s been an athlete I've looked up to since I was teenager and I know there’s tons of people that admire him.
I've always applauded Brees’ philanthropy and humanitarianism. He’s someone that inspires countless others and myself to become a better person
Drew, I don’t believe you’re a horrible person. I don’t think you’re racist.
All I’m saying is listen and understand.
