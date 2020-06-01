Column: Turns out, Colin Kaepernick was right

Then I remember, this is what Kaepernick was addressing and people refused to listen.

Now, I hope people are listening. I say “hope” because there are some people still questioning the Black Lives Matter movement.

Floyd’s death led to protests that are ongoing in Minneapolis and nationwide. Locally, protests have taken place in Visalia, Porterville and Fresno as of press time. All of the local protesters have been peaceful and I'm proud of the Valley for that.

Protests in larger cities have turned violent where people rioted and looted several businesses. I don’t condone the violence. I’m not saying it’s right, but I understand it. People are angry and fed up with an oppressive system. They have not seen real changes enacted.

This weekend, I came across a Martin Luther King Jr. quote on social media that said “a riot is the language of the unheard,” and he was right.

If you're fixated on the riots, I also ask you to pay attention to the escalation of violence by police during the riots. I know not all protests have involved violence, but we shouldn’t ignore these occurrences either. Police violence against the innocent was the driving force of the movement.