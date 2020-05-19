Column: 'The Last Dance' is fascinating storytelling

MJ was invited to spring training with the Chicago White Sox and played in 127 games for the Birmingham Barons, the organization’s Double A affiliate. Jordan batted .202, which is incredible in itself, knocked in 51 runs and stole 30 bases. Double A has a glut of Minor League talent and that’s an impressive statline at that level, especially after not playing the sport in over a decade.

I always wondered if Jordan would’ve made the Majors and how he would’ve fared had he stuck with it. There has to be a different timeline or universe where Jordan was an all-star on the diamond.

The episode had an incredible ending with a montage of Jordan’s championship moments. In the final seconds, an emotional Jordan said “If you don’t want to play that way, don’t play that way,” as he was discussing his attitude and image as a tough teammate.

"Episode VIII" is also emotional, as Jordan makes his 1995 comeback and wins his fourth title, the first since his dad’s passing. That episode ends with the image of Jordan on the floor with a basketball in his hands after winning a title on father’s day. Audio of him sobbing is heard for the first time and it's truly one of the series' most standout moments.