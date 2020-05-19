Column: 'The Last Dance' is fascinating storytelling

It was an unforgettable experience for sports fans when we needed it the most.
In a time where there’s not much sports being played due to the coronavirus pandemic, we were entertained for five weeks watching The Last Dance on ESPN and it was something we were looking forward to on a weekly basis.
After the final two episodes of The Last Dance aired on Sunday night, I could honestly say that the 10-part documentary is a masterpiece and that it’s the best sports documentary of all time. I’m also a fan of the soundtrack, which consists of mainly old school hip-hop and some alternative rock.
For those who have not seen or heard of the documentary (which is probably a few) the 10-part miniseries revolves around Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls dynasty.
The series dives into Jordan’s college days and early NBA career in "Episode I" and the finale recounts MJ’s game-winning basket - also known as "The Last Shot” - against the Utah Jazz in game six of the 1998 finals. Jordan’s final points for the Bulls clinched the franchise’s second three-peat and its sixth NBA championship in eight years.
I could go on and on about the documentary, but I wanted to focus on my favorite episodes and moments of the series.
Before I get into the documentary, I wanted to share with you readers my introduction to the basketball icon.
I was four years old when Space Jam was released to theaters and when my family took me to see it, the first thing that stuck with me from the movie was the highlight package during the opening credits. The package was equivalent to what you would call now a mixtape. At this time, I had no idea who Jordan was and I was amazed watching him take flight during those opening credits. That opening has stuck with me ever since.
The image of Jordan that I’ve always remembered from those credits was him crying and hugging the Larry O’Brien trophy after winning his first title in 1991. That championship run is discussed in "Episode IV."
By the way, the documentary only mentions Space Jam for two minutes, but on "Episode VIII" it discusses Jordan playing pick up games with several other NBA players after each day of filming. I need a documentary on those games.
When I left the theater as a kid, Space Jam became one of my favorite childhood movies and it was my first glimpse of Jordan. I admit, I was a Jordan fan before I started watching basketball in the early 2000s and “Space Jam” is the reason why.
And yes, I will be in the theater to watch the LeBron James-led sequel Space Jam: A New Legacy next summer.
Now let’s get into the documentary.
"Episode II" provided one of my favorite moments from the documentary, which was Jordan’s 63-point game during a first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics. That 63-point performance still stands as a playoff record. Jordan led a No. 8 seeded Bulls team, who were 30-52, against a Celtics squad that eventually won the 1986 championship. It was Jordan’s first time playing without a minutes restriction after a foot injury sidelined him for 64 games.
This is one of my favorite parts of the documentary because we see Jordan putting on a show with the song “I’m Bad” by LL Cool J playing in the background. The song choice alone makes this sequence one of the most standout moments of the documentary.
Another great song placement was “Rosa Parks” by Outkast at the end of "Episode V." The song is fitting because it’s played during a Bulls regular season game against the Atlanta Hawks at the Georgia Dome. It was then looked at as Jordan’s last game in the city, as speculations on his retirement surfaced throughout the 1997-98 season. If you didn’t know, both Big Boi and Andre 3000 of Outkast are from Atlanta and that’s why it’s such a great song placement. I’m a little biased saying this is the soundtrack’s best song because Outkast is my favorite hip-hop group of all time.
Other notable songs from the documentary’s soundtrack include “If I Ruled The World” by Nas, “Can I Kick It?” by A Tribe Called Quest, “Partyman” by Prince and “Present Tense” by Pearl Jam, which is played at the end of "Episode X."
One of my favorite episodes, "Episode V," starts with a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant and it goes into the Jordan/Bryant matchup during the 1998 All-Star Game. After their encounter, this episode chronicles Jordan signing with Nike, his stance (or lack thereof) on politics and the 1992 Olympic dream team.
All these topics are related to Jordan’s popularity on and off the court and the way the documentary ties it all together is phenomenal storytelling.
In my opinion, "Episode VII" is the best in the series.
This episode starts with a great quote with Jordan telling his teammates “Starts off with hard work, ends in champagne” before a first round game against the New Jersey Nets. Topics discussed in this episode include the death of Jordan’s father, his shocking 1993 retirement, his Minor League Baseball stint and the “secret suspension” gambling conspiracy theory.
I thought this was a heartbreaking episode, as it discussed how the death of Jordan’s father left a void in his life. Jordan's close relationship with his father James was well documented throughout the series and it’s understandable why he wanted to leave the game during his prime.
Jordan's dad envisioned him playing baseball and was it father’s dream to play professionally. After not playing the sport for 14 years, Jordan had a solid stint in the minors.
MJ was invited to spring training with the Chicago White Sox and played in 127 games for the Birmingham Barons, the organization’s Double A affiliate. Jordan batted .202, which is incredible in itself, knocked in 51 runs and stole 30 bases. Double A has a glut of Minor League talent and that’s an impressive statline at that level, especially after not playing the sport in over a decade.
I always wondered if Jordan would’ve made the Majors and how he would’ve fared had he stuck with it. There has to be a different timeline or universe where Jordan was an all-star on the diamond.
The episode had an incredible ending with a montage of Jordan’s championship moments. In the final seconds, an emotional Jordan said “If you don’t want to play that way, don’t play that way,” as he was discussing his attitude and image as a tough teammate.
"Episode VIII" is also emotional, as Jordan makes his 1995 comeback and wins his fourth title, the first since his dad’s passing. That episode ends with the image of Jordan on the floor with a basketball in his hands after winning a title on father’s day. Audio of him sobbing is heard for the first time and it's truly one of the series' most standout moments.
Other notable topics that were discussed throughout the documentary were the Bulls overcoming the Bad Boy Pistons during 1991 championship run, his gambling outing in Atlantic City, "The Shot," "The Flu Game" and Dennis Rodman taking a trip to Las Vegas during the 1997-98 season and skipping practice in the middle of the 1998 finals to attack Diamond Dallas Page with fellow NWO member Hulk Hogan on WCW Monday Night Nitro.
And that’s not even half the topics that are covered.
In a time where we have no sports, I’m glad this documentary exist and was released earlier than expected. I was even inspired as a journalist and storyteller, not only by Jordan, but by director Jason Hehir.
Whether you’re a fan of Jordan, Kobe or LeBron, you can’t deny the greatness of His Airness and this documentary displays why. Even if you like LeBron or Kobe more, you have to at least appreciate Jordan’s career.
No matter what side you’re on in the MJ vs. LeBron debate, you can’t argue that Jordan will be remembered as a man who could fly, an influential sneaker icon and someone who globalized the game.
Without Jordan, there's possibly no Kobe or LeBron.
