Column: Thanks Selma, Kingsburg

To all the great folks in Selma and Kingsburg, it was a great experience covering your towns these past few years. It was an experience that I will never forget.

As some of you may know, my time with Selma Enterprise/Kingsburg Recorder has officially come to an end and this was my last week with the publication. There’s so much to reflect on from the past two and a half years.

For those who are wondering why I’m leaving the Enterprise Recorder, I’ll be making the move to Arizona in October. I have accepted a full-time position as the sports and recreation reporter at the Today’s News Herald, the daily newspaper in Lake Havasu City. I can’t wait to begin the next phase of my life and career and start covering Lake Havasu High athletics and the recreation scene in the area.

I have to thank the great journalists that I’ve worked with in the Hanford Sentinel newsroom over the past few years. I want to thank my editors during my tenure with the Enterprise Recorder: Jenny McGill, Chris Aguirre and Parker Bowman.

I want to thank Jenny for giving me a chance to begin my journalism career after struggling to find a job in this industry for a couple of years after I graduated from Sacramento State in 2015. All I needed was a chance and I’m forever grateful to Jenny for giving me that chance to start my career in the area where I was born and raised.

As a native of Hanford, the Central Valley will always have a special place in my heart and I was blessed to begin my journalism career at my hometown newsroom.