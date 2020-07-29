Column: See you in the winter

It’s official. We’ll have Friday night lights in January while other high school sports in California will start in December.

In a decision that many expected, the California Interscholastic Federation announced on July 20 that it will delay the 2020-21 sports season to the winter. It’s not the ideal outcome, but California's governing body of high school sports didn’t have any other choice with the state’s surging COVID-19 numbers and an increase in hospitalizations.

As of Monday, California had an additional 6,891 positive cases, increasing the total to 460,550 confirmed cases, according to the California Department of Public Health. According to data from the Fresno County Department of Public Health, there’s currently 8,722 active cases as of July 23.

With Gov. Gavin Newsom putting the state back into an unofficial lockdown a few weeks ago along with schools turning to distance learning to start the academic year, the CIF’s decision was inevitable.

“It’s the best situation for an imperfect crisis,” Selma High Athletic Director Randy Esraelian said about the CIF's modified calendar.