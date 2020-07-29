Column: See you in the winter

It’s official. We’ll have Friday night lights in January while other high school sports in California will start in December.
In a decision that many expected, the California Interscholastic Federation announced on July 20 that it will delay the 2020-21 sports season to the winter. It’s not the ideal outcome, but California's governing body of high school sports didn’t have any other choice with the state’s surging COVID-19 numbers and an increase in hospitalizations.
As of Monday, California had an additional 6,891 positive cases, increasing the total to 460,550 confirmed cases, according to the California Department of Public Health. According to data from the Fresno County Department of Public Health, there’s currently 8,722 active cases as of July 23.
With Gov. Gavin Newsom putting the state back into an unofficial lockdown a few weeks ago along with schools turning to distance learning to start the academic year, the CIF’s decision was inevitable.
“It’s the best situation for an imperfect crisis,” Selma High Athletic Director Randy Esraelian said about the CIF's modified calendar.
The Central Section released its own calendar with start dates for fall sports. Water polo, cross country and volleyball will start competition on Dec. 28 while football can officially kickoff the season on Jan. 7.
“We’re just happy that there’s a schedule and we have something to look forward to,” Selma football head coach Matt Logue said.
With the CIF’s modified calendar, the most notable change is a two-season format instead of the usual three, which has brought legitimate concerns for multi-sport athletes potentially having to choose one sport, particularly in the spring. While the fall will feature football, volleyball, water polo and cross country, the spring is loaded with soccer, basketball, baseball, softball, tennis, golf, track and wrestling.
“All coaches are going to have to be real flexible and especially with small schools like ours and other schools in our league,” Kingsburg football head coach David Wilson said. “You’re going to have to be really flexible with athletes that play multiple sports.”
Another concern for athletes is how will their collegiate recruiting status be affected with a delayed season. Finding officials, who usually work multiple sports, could provide a problem too.
It will be challenging for coaches, athletic directors and the athletes to make adjustments during the spring season. Esraelian said scheduling will take “out of the box” thinking with start times for games and balancing the use of facilities that are utilized by multiple teams including Staley Stadium. The venue is expected to be used by soccer and track in the spring, which are two sports that usually don’t overlap. There could be some issues with football if the team were to host Central Section playoffs games and a Regional Championship in April, should they make it that far.”
“It’s going to take a lot of planning on our part,” Esraelian said.
Despite the problems that could arise, I applaud the CIF for showing leadership and making the right decision even though it’s not the popular choice for some. It was a tough choice they needed to make.
“It’s obvious that they put a lot of time and energy into trying to come up with the best solution given that no situation is going to be perfect,” Kingsburg High Athletic Director Scott Hodges said. “The scheduling is going to be a little bit tricky.”
A few things that stand out from the CIF and Section’s Modified calendar were:
- The Central Section will have a full 10-week football season in 11 weeks
- Football playoffs in the Central Section will be three weeks instead of four
- Football will have eight-team playoff brackets
- Will top football prospects forgo senior seasons to enroll in college this spring?
- Regional and State Championship events for all sports will be reduced to a week
- Basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, wrestling, track and others could cause logistical problems since some of those sports don’t typically overlap each other
- The spring season will end in late June, meaning kids that already graduated will still compete in sports for their school
- How will the spring season affect multi-sport athletes at the small schools?
- Will rosters be limited due to students potentially choosing one sport over the other?
- CIF temporarily suspended bylaws 600-605, which allows students to compete on club teams outside of their high school team.
But can students participate in two spring sports simultaneously? There’s no bylaw against it, however, there’s an 18-hour restriction per week. The restriction hours include the amount of time spent at practice and games.
“We all know that rosters are going to be smaller because we’re condensing three seasons into two,” Esraelian said. “That’s the reality of it. We have to make the best out of a very imperfect situation and that’s the way you have to look at it because right now, we have to pray that we could play some games.”
“If you got an athlete that is playing two spring sports now, then they’re going to have to really manage their time on how they spend it,” Hodges said. “In terms of weather they’re spending their time on games. They might use up all their 18 hours just in games. It’s going to be some interesting dynamics going on with the way that it’s scheduled.”
From a content standpoint, I’m excited for a heavy loaded spring with basketball, baseball, softball and track ending in late June. I’m excited for another season of soccer and wrestling that will be occurring during the same time.
As for football, it was surprising for me that the sport will have a full season, as I thought a league-only schedule was looking more realistic heading into the CIF’s announcement.
With football starting in the winter, I suggest buying some warmer clothes. I know I will.
“I’m going to have to buy some more winter gear,” Wilson said. “We’re so used to coaching football when it’s warm in 85%, 90% of the season.”
Now that football will begin in the winter, Logue said the weather will be one of the few unusual things about the season.
“It’s going to be different, not that it's going to be hot when we finish in March [or April], but we’re going go from it being cold to getting warmer,” Logue said. “That’s the one thing that I kind of thought about to me that’s going to feel weird. Once you get under the lights on a Friday night, it’s Friday night and it’s not going to matter.”
As we wait for high school sports to return, I wanted to say that I understand and I know it’s important for kids to return to school. For those who are upset about the CIF’s decision, I completely understand that it's essential for kids to back to school. But I don’t know if it’s possible for students to get back onto campus until we take the pandemic seriously as a state and country.
It's clear that the 0-17 demographic is the group at the lowest risk , but schools could become an unsafe environment, as a potential school outbreak could affect teachers, coaches, families and communities.
Remember, it won’t be up to the CIF for sports to safely return. It’ll be determined by local health and educational officials across the state for athletics to return and schools to reopen safely.
Students need to fully make a return to campus before any sports could be played. It doesn’t make sense to have high school teams practicing and playing games while schools are conducting classes online. The priority right now is to have kids return back to school safely.
Hopefully, kids can return to school and play sports in the winter, but there’s no guarantee with how the virus will progress or regress. Schools can’t open until counties on Newsom’s watch list are off of it for 14 consecutive days. Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Madera counties are currently on that list.
I wish pushing back the season to October would’ve been an option, but you can’t take the risks of a virus that continues to provide uncertainty.
To all the students, I can’t imagine what you guys are going through after missing the final third of last year. As for the athletes, I’m glad you guys have a season to look forward to and I urge you to stay positive. I can’t wait to cover sports again and I know you guys can’t wait to compete either.
The rest of us need to make sure these kids have a season. If you want the kids to play, we need to wear a mask, practice social distancing, get informed and listen to health experts.
We can’t let another group of seniors down. We can’t let underclassmen lose another season.
We can’t let the kids down.
Jeremiah Martinez can be reached at (559) 583-2413 or jmartinez@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Jeremiah on Twitter at @TheJerryMartin.
