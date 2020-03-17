Column: Processing life without sports, staying positive in a tough time

I never imagined life without sports and last week was a lot to process.
I miss sports, but as a few days passed by, I realized we’re dealing with something bigger than all of us.
As you probably heard by now, professional sports leagues have suspended their seasons and school districts have closed their schools because of COVID-19.
On Friday, Kingsburg Joint Union High School District and Selma Unified School District each closed its schools and have either postponed or canceled non-essential student activities until April 13. Schools in both towns have been closed since Monday.
Along with schools being shut down, the coronavirus has caused spring sports for high schools to be pushed back. Kingsburg High Athletic Director Scott Hodges and Selma High Athletic Director Randy Esraelian each said athletic events have been postponed until April 13, which impacts Central Sequoia League competition.
The grand opening for the newly renovated Staley Stadium will be postponed and the annual Selma Greater Kiwanis Baseball Classic is canceled. The grand opening was scheduled for March 25 and the baseball tourney was set to take place on April 6-8.
Those were two events that I was looking forward to going to.
A week ago, I had no idea that we would be living in a different world right now. On Wednesday night and Thursday morning, I felt like sports stopped and then a few days later, it seems like life is put on hold.
I know life right now is an adjustment for the majority of you, I know you’re frustrated, but we all have to be in this together.
Because in the end, all we have is each other.
I heard the news of the NBA suspending its season while I was on assignment at the Kingsburg-Immanuel baseball game on Wednesday night and I was shocked. When I look back five to 10 years from now, I definitely won’t forget where I was at when I heard the news.
Wednesday was the last day of live games being played with crowds.
Think about how long ago that was. Wednesday. Wow!
A day after the NBA news broke, the CIF proceeded to cancel the state basketball championship games that were scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Sacramento. It was a decision that I wasn’t surprised with. It’s disheartening that those seniors won’t get a chance to make one last memory on the court.
Upon hearing that the Utah Jazz’s Ruby Gobert, and Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for the virus, I was thinking to myself that “athletes, actors, and public figures aren’t supposed to get this.”
It’s a disease that doesn’t discriminate.
I know there are people who think the public is “overreacting” or the virus is “over hyped,” but as a society, we have a responsibility to get more informed and help each other learn information through this tough time.
At this point, I rather overreact than not act at all.
I’m not a medical professional, so I don’t know everything about the virus, but I’m continuing to learn everything I can about this disease and how it could affect the people around us.
If there’s any time to get informed, the time is now.
As for the high school seniors, I understand your frustration. It’s not easy to stop playing the sport you love and I know it hurts going through this during your senior year.
I can’t imagine how you guys are feeling right now. I can’t stop thinking how this is affecting you guys. My heart goes out to all of you.
Covering sports in Selma and Kingsburg for the past two years, I know how important the Bears and Vikings are to these communities. I enjoy hearing every chant from the Selma and Kingsburg student sections including “warm up the bus,” which is my favorite one.
The energetic student sections are one of the many reasons why I love this job. The student sections are the best part of high school sports.
It just breaks my heart that those baseball and softball diamonds, tennis courts, swimming pools, tracks, and golf courses will be vacant for a while.
When everything goes back to normal, let’s have a comeback stronger than the setback.
Sorry, I didn’t mean to sound cliche, but it’s true for every great sports comeback.
I can’t wait to see all of you athletes play again. I can’t wait to hear the chants again. I can't wait to cover sports again.
Use precautions and stay safe everyone.
