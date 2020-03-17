Column: Processing a life without sports, staying positive in a tough time

I know life right now is an adjustment for the majority of you, I know you’re frustrated, but we all have to be in this together.

Because in the end, all we have is each other.

I heard the news of the NBA suspending its season while I was on assignment at the Kingsburg-Immanuel baseball game on Wednesday night and I was shocked. When I look back five to 10 years from now, I definitely won’t forget where I was at when I heard the news.

Wednesday was the last day of live games being played with crowds.

Think about how long ago that was. Wednesday. Wow!

A day after the NBA news broke, the CIF proceeded to cancel the state basketball championship games that were scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Sacramento. It was a decision that I wasn’t surprised with. It’s disheartening that those seniors won’t get a chance to make one last memory on the court.

Upon hearing that the Utah Jazz’s Ruby Gobert, and Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for the virus, I was thinking to myself that “athletes, actors, and public figures aren’t supposed to get this.”

It’s a disease that doesn’t discriminate.