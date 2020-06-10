Column: My message to the class of 2020, 'be the change'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Senior year of high school is supposed to be the highlight of high school.

For some, it’s the final year to make memories with your friends before going off to college.

For some, it’s the final time you’ll wear your school's colors on the football field, basketball court or the diamond.

And for some, it’s a year full of moments - grad night, prom and graduation - that cements your high school experience.

After walking down those halls to class, dreading homework (I know I did when I was in high school) and discussing lunch daily plans, your senior year, sadly, ended without a warning.

There was no more baseball or softball practice, there was no chance of pursuing your goals of a state title or a Valley championship. There was no prom, grad night and a typical graduation. Those were all things that I took for granted in high school and It’s disheartening that you guys didn’t get those experiences.

Quite frankly, sorry isn’t probably enough to heal the wound. No words are enough. You can’t relive your senior year of high school.