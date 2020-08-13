Column: A fall without football in the Valley

I never imagined that college football would be in flux, as Bulldog Stadium and other college venues will be empty this fall.

Fresno State football won’t play in 2020 after the Mountain West Conference announced on Monday that it will postpone its fall sports schedule due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns. The conference said it will explore the possibility of moving all sports to the spring, including football, which could bring logistical problems and a tough turnaround with another season scheduled to follow in fall 2021.

Despite the potential problems that could arise, the Mountain West made a tough decision, but it was ultimately the right choice amid a pandemic. The Mountain West’s postponement led to criticism and confusion after announcing a 10-game football schedule — eight conference and two non-conference games — five days prior.

Prior to the postponement, the Mountain West became the third college conference to have players form a coalition to demand conditions and protection amid coronavirus concerns before the start of the season. The Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences were two other conferences that had players demanding similar requests this month.

“We are supportive of the Mountain West Conference Board of Directors’ decision regarding fall sports,” Fresno State Athletic Director Terry Tumey said in a statement on Monday. “As we have stated from the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, and community have been, and will continue to be our number one priority.