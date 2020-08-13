Column: A fall without football in the Valley

I never imagined that college football would be in flux, as Bulldog Stadium and other college venues will be empty this fall.
Fresno State football won’t play in 2020 after the Mountain West Conference announced on Monday that it will postpone its fall sports schedule due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns. The conference said it will explore the possibility of moving all sports to the spring, including football, which could bring logistical problems and a tough turnaround with another season scheduled to follow in fall 2021.
Despite the potential problems that could arise, the Mountain West made a tough decision, but it was ultimately the right choice amid a pandemic. The Mountain West’s postponement led to criticism and confusion after announcing a 10-game football schedule — eight conference and two non-conference games — five days prior.
Prior to the postponement, the Mountain West became the third college conference to have players form a coalition to demand conditions and protection amid coronavirus concerns before the start of the season. The Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences were two other conferences that had players demanding similar requests this month.
“We are supportive of the Mountain West Conference Board of Directors’ decision regarding fall sports,” Fresno State Athletic Director Terry Tumey said in a statement on Monday. “As we have stated from the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, and community have been, and will continue to be our number one priority.
“We will continue to work diligently to provide our young men and women the resources needed to support their academic, athletic, and personal development pursuits in alignment with Fresno State’s mission, to boldly educate and empower students for success.”
The Big Ten and Pac-12 became the first two major college conferences to postpone football this week, which upset several fans and politicians following their decisions.
The only people who have a right to be upset are the athletes, who possibly might lose out on a season if football doesn’t get played in the spring. Though, there’s no guarantee that the virus will be contained by then.
As of press time, the Southeastern Conference (SEC), Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), and the Big 12 remain the only major college conferences scheduled to play this season. The American Athletic Conference (AAC), Sun Belt, and Conference USA are the other FBS leagues that are planning to play football on time.
No college football is a blow to Fresno, as it will be one of many cities across the country that will be impacted economically. Local businesses surrounding Bulldog Stadium, the Save Mart Center, and around campus are likely to be impacted more than they already have been amid the pandemic.
Fresno State athletics will be impacted financially, as the football team was expected to get a payout to play Texas A&M and Colorado this season. The Bulldogs were set to receive $1.3 million to travel to College Station, Texas and $600,000 for their trip to Boulder, Colorado. Those games were cancelled after the SEC and the Pac-12 decided to play a conference-only schedule, prior to the latter’s decision to postpone its fall season.
Before the Mountain West’s cancellation, Fresno State lost another non-conference opponent in Idaho State, an NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) program, after the Big Sky Conference postponed football competition until the spring.
If they don’t play this fall or spring, another way the Bulldogs could potentially lose revenue this year is from the Mountain West’s television deal that was announced in January. The deal, which was supposed to start this season, is a six-year broadcast rights agreement with CBS and Fox. The multi-year agreement is expected to generate at least $270 million through the 2025-26 season.
If the football program gets hurt financially, it would trickle down to other lower-revenue programs and possibly lead to some programs getting cut.
Another local school that has been impacted is Fresno Pacific University, which doesn’t have football, but its conference, the Pacific West, has postponed fall athletics until after Jan. 1. NCAA championships in Division II and Division III were canceled as well.
We won’t have football in the Valley and throughout the state at the high school and college levels and there’s plenty of blame to go around.
But the “negative” sports media and an ideology of “living in fear” are not reasons why.
Football is not happening in the fall because of a global pandemic that we, as a nation, have failed to control since February and March. The United States has a total of over 5 million cases and 165,00 deaths, as of Aug. 13, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Central Valley continues to be a coronavirus hotspot as cases continue to rise in Fresno County with 10,030 active cases and 191 deaths as of Aug. 10, according to the Fresno County Department of Public Health. In the same data, Selma has 532 active cases, the second most in the county, while Kingsburg has 154.
I love college football and I was optimistic that it was going to happen this year, but I’m not surprised about conferences postponing fall sports. It was unfortunately the right choice.
People shouldn’t be upset at college conferences pushing back or canceling their football seasons. People should direct their anger to elected officials from the federal, state, and county levels who refused to take the virus seriously. People need to listen to science instead of partisan ideals.
If we had taken control of the virus at the onset of its outbreak, we probably would have had a college football season to look forward to. High school football would probably kickoff as scheduled on Aug. 21.
It’s nobody’s fault, but ours as a nation, that college football isn’t happening.
Jeremiah Martinez can be reached at (559) 583-2413 or jmartinez@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Jeremiah on Twitter at @TheJerryMartin.
