Coach praises Blancas after 42-13 win

Kerman’s Joeanh Acosta found the end zone before Blancas returned the ensuing kickoff 82 yards for the game’s final touchdown.
To get the 337 all purpose yards Blancas recorded three receptions for 177 yards, two kickoff returns for 101 yards, two rushes for 16 yards and a punt return for 43 yards.
Ramirez completed 4 of 6 pass attempts for 188 yards while Moreno finished with 91 yards in four attempts after a long second half run.
But Logue says the Bears still have a lot of work to do.
"It wasn’t the same competition," said Logue, comparing the Lions to the Bullard Knights, the Bears’ opponent in the season opener. "Just again, a lot of mistakes. I don’t know if it’s these weeks where on Mondays or Tuesday we’re not able to do to much of anything because of testing.
"I know we won and we won by a lot of points. It just wasn’t clean football at times. I told the guys after the game that we were lucky that Blancas made a lot of big plays for us. Joey made some good throws. But defensively, we were terrible. We couldn’t get off the field on third and fourth downs. Over and over, we lost contain on the quarterback. Obviously, we’ve got to do a better job as coaches in coaching them up and putting our guys in better spots. Defensively, very frustrating. You’re not going to beat any good football teams by not getting off the field on third or fourth down situations.’’
Logue was looking forward to watching film on Dinuba Saturday. “I know nothing about them.”