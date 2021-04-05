You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coach praises Blancas after 42-13 win
0 comments

Coach praises Blancas after 42-13 win

  • 0
SELMA — Selma High School football coach Matt Logue wants to get senior Aaron Blancas noticed by a Division 1 college football program.
 
Well, coaches should notice this week after Blancas accounted for 337 all purpose yards and three touchdowns in Selma’s 42-13 victory over the Kerman Lions Friday night in a locally televised game at Staley Stadium.
This Friday, the Bears will host the 0-2 Dinuba Emperors in the final home game of the abbreviated season. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. for Senior Night. The Emperors are coming off a 35–0 loss to unbeaten Kingsburg.
 
Selma scored on their first possession, as Joey Ramirez found Blancas for a 72-yard touchdown with 8:50 left in the first quarter. But Kerman responded to tie the game marching 68 yards in 13 plays in a drive that took seven minutes off the clock.
 
But three plays from scrimmage later, the Bears went ahead to stay as Ramirez found Blancas wide open over the middle for a 65 yard score. Oswaldo Landin’s extra point made it 14-7 with 29 seconds left in the opening quarter.
 
It remained 14 to 7 until Selma scored two touchdowns in the final 2:07 of the first half. First, Aaron Olivares capped a 94-yard drive in 15 plays by finding the end zone from a yard out. A 43-yard punt return by Blancas set up the Bears in the red zone before Aaron Moreno scored from two yards out to make it 28-7 at half time.
 
The third quarter was scoreless before Olivares scored on a 1-yard run on the first play of the final quarter.
 
Kerman’s Joeanh Acosta found the end zone before Blancas returned the ensuing kickoff 82 yards for the game’s final touchdown.
 
To get the 337 all purpose yards Blancas recorded three receptions for 177 yards, two kickoff returns for 101 yards, two rushes for 16 yards and a punt return for 43 yards.
 
Ramirez completed 4 of 6 pass attempts for 188 yards while Moreno finished with 91 yards in four attempts after a long second half run.
But Logue says the Bears still have a lot of work to do.
 
"It wasn’t the same competition," said Logue, comparing the Lions to the Bullard Knights, the Bears’ opponent in the season opener. "Just again, a lot of mistakes. I don’t know if it’s these weeks where on Mondays or Tuesday we’re not able to do to much of anything because of testing.
 
"I know we won and we won by a lot of points. It just wasn’t clean football at times. I told the guys after the game that we were lucky that Blancas made a lot of big plays for us. Joey made some good throws. But defensively, we were terrible. We couldn’t get off the field on third and fourth downs. Over and over, we lost contain on the quarterback. Obviously, we’ve got to do a better job as coaches in coaching them up and putting our guys in better spots. Defensively, very frustrating. You’re not going to beat any good football teams by not getting off the field on third or fourth down situations.’’
 
Logue was looking forward to watching film on Dinuba Saturday. “I know nothing about them.”
 
The coach added these comments on Blancas, “He’s just a phenomenal kid, a phenomenal football player. Obviously, we all know he’s a great basketball player. I wish somehow I knew a better way to get him looked at. There’s no way that kid shouldn’t be going and playing some Division 1 football. He can do it all. On top of that, he’s got almost a 4.0, 3.8 grade point average. Great teammate, great friend. I can’t give him high enough praise. He’s just a great kid.”
 
0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News