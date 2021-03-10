You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City Council holds special meeting to discuss NW section of Selma
0 comments

City Council holds special meeting to discuss NW section of Selma

  • 0
SELMA — Selma’s City Council held a rare Friday afternoon meeting on Feb. 26 for a 108-minute workshop on the future of the northwest section of the city.
 
The council recently held a similar workshop on the future of the Mountain View Ave. area.
 
“Traffic circulation in the north west area is very important to the future of Selma,” said mayor Scott Robertson.
 
Presentations were made by city planner Kira Noguera, City engineer Dan Bond, assistant city manager and finance director Isaac Moreno, Caltrans Director of planning Michael Navarro, and Executive Director of the Fresno Council of Governments Tony Boren.
 
There was an analysis using a horizon year of 2040, comparing it with the current conditions of intersections such as Dinuba and Highland, the Floral Avenue offramp at Highway 99, Floral and Highland avenues, the off-ramp  at Floral and 99, and 99 and Highland off-ramp.
 
The conclusions and recommendations are as follows:
 
"Generally accepted traffic engineering principles and methods were employed to estimate the amount of traffic expected to be generated by the project and to analyze the traffic conditions expected to exist in the future. As noted in the analysis, incorporating a grade separation or interchange at Dinuba Avenue will increase traffic volumes among major arterial streets and roadways in the study area. In some cases, construction of a grade separation or interchange eliminates level of service deficiencies in the study area for the horizon year scenario. However, improvements to the study area is Major corridors (Floral Avenue / Highland Avenue) will still be necessary to accommodate planned growth within the city's sphere of influence."
 
A recent Measure C meeting was held without representation from Selma. The representative failed to notify Moreno, who is Selma's alternate.
 
Officials said that Measure C, which will fund future traffic projects, will be on the ballot in 2022 instead of 2024.
 
City staff recommended the following next steps. First, a feasibility study should be done for the floral and freeway 99 interchange. It should include an analysis of the Stillman Avenue expansion. The city should also look for funding opportunities for an overpass at Dinuba Avenue.
 
Boren said that the Floral Avenue project is very similar to plans for Shaw Avenue and freeway 99. He said that it is a regional project.
 
“We definitely need to put our priorities in line,” said Council member Sarah Guerra.
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News