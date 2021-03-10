City Council holds special meeting to discuss NW section of Selma

SELMA — Selma’s City Council held a rare Friday afternoon meeting on Feb. 26 for a 108-minute workshop on the future of the northwest section of the city.
The council recently held a similar workshop on the future of the Mountain View Ave. area.
“Traffic circulation in the north west area is very important to the future of Selma,” said mayor Scott Robertson.
Presentations were made by city planner Kira Noguera, City engineer Dan Bond, assistant city manager and finance director Isaac Moreno, Caltrans Director of planning Michael Navarro, and Executive Director of the Fresno Council of Governments Tony Boren.
There was an analysis using a horizon year of 2040, comparing it with the current conditions of intersections such as Dinuba and Highland, the Floral Avenue offramp at Highway 99, Floral and Highland avenues, the off-ramp at Floral and 99, and 99 and Highland off-ramp.
The conclusions and recommendations are as follows:
"Generally accepted traffic engineering principles and methods were employed to estimate the amount of traffic expected to be generated by the project and to analyze the traffic conditions expected to exist in the future. As noted in the analysis, incorporating a grade separation or interchange at Dinuba Avenue will increase traffic volumes among major arterial streets and roadways in the study area. In some cases, construction of a grade separation or interchange eliminates level of service deficiencies in the study area for the horizon year scenario. However, improvements to the study area is Major corridors (Floral Avenue / Highland Avenue) will still be necessary to accommodate planned growth within the city's sphere of influence."