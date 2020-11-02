City Council discusses homelessness in community

SELMA — Selma's City Council met for over three hours on Oct. 19 in a Zoom meeting at Selma City Hall.
Much of the meeting centered on the homelessness problem.
Recreation and Community Services Department Director Mikal Kirchner reported on the Community Cares Homeless Coalition, which was formed by a previous administration but started up again recently. They met in early October and plan to meet quarterly next year.
The agencies involved include City of Selma (Administration, Police, Fire, to be Parks and Recreation), Selma Cares, Kings View - MAP, United Health Centers, Adventist Health, Fresno County, 5 Stones, Selma Unified School District and the Selma Chamber of Commerce.
The Coalition purpose is to coordinate efforts in developing solutions, Ideas and strategies, collaborating with various organizations to provide assistance and additional services, and identifying needs, challenges and continuation of monitoring the homeless locations, figures and evaluations of services, outreach, etc.
Our goal on this is to work all together on the same page, said Kirchner.
Selma Police Chief Joe Gomez said there is a controlled problem with homelessness in the city. “You always have to work on it. It’ll always come up again you just have to keep on it all the time now. “Our approach is a temporary solution.” He said that at this time there are no large encampments now.”
He said there are three types of homeless. The first type want assistance, they will enter shelters and housing programs. The second time does not want assistance to become clean and sober. Gomez said that they are often involved in crime and drugs. ”We arrest them often. We see them over and over again.”
The third type are those with disabilities. They can’t stay home during the day and need adult daycare.
“We want to do our best and help the homeless,” said Gomez, “but my job is public safety.” The Chief added that almost everybody arrested for homelessness related issues has possession of a methamphetamine pipe.
“The people that want help, we can find them help,” said Councilman Scott Robertson.
The city has a contract with the county and Super 8 Motel but that contract ends in three months. The city has received complaints that homeless from other communities are coming to Super 8 to get food.
Community Activist Delfina Vasquez also added a PowerPoint to her part of the presentation.
