Selma High School will start the 2019-20 academic year with a new athletic trainer, Christian Galindo.
Galindo, 24, is a former Clovis East baseball player and a graduate of Fresno State. He graduated from the university in May. As a student at Fresno State, he worked with all Bulldog sports, but his main responsibilities were with the football and wrestling squads.
Galindo replaces former athletic trainer William Mestas, who is joining the United States Army.
The new Bears athletic trainer enters his first year as a full-time employee after internships with the Houston Astros, Oakland Raiders, and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
“I’ve enjoyed my time here so far,” Galindo said about Selma. “I’ve enjoyed the kids, the coaches are very supportive, [SHS athletic director] Randy [Esraelian] is very supportive. I’m looking forward to being here for a couple of years.”
Galindo is a native of Burbank and he moved to Sanger with his family at 10-years-old. During his athletic days, Galindo’s main sport was baseball, which he played from five-years-old until his senior year at Clovis East.
Galindo’s most recent experience as a trainer was with the Dodgers, working for the Campos Las Palmas, the organization’s Domincian baseball academy at Santo Domingo, the capital city of the Domincian Republic.
“The country is beautiful,” Galindo said. “The guys that I worked with down there are all hardworking and they’re all trying to get a position with a big league team.”
Galindo said he’s a fan of the New York Yankees and the Raiders. He became a fan of the Raiders after the team drafted former Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Derek Carr in 2014.
As for his first year at Selma High, Galindo said he’s eager to work with the school’s athletes and is excited to support Bears athletics.
“This is a great position and this is a good school,” Galindo said. “Everything that they offered me is everything that I’ve always looked for.”
In an email statement, Esraelian said Galindo is a great addition to the athletic department.
"We are very fortunate to have Christian in Selma, and our student-athletes have already benefited," Esraelian said. "Coach Logue has been so impressed with Christian, he can't praise his efforts enough."
"Selma High School Athletic Department is extremely thankful Christian has joined Bearnation Athletics."
