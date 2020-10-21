Changes ahead for Selma school board

SELMA — Selma’s school board will have a different look for 2021 when two new members are seated.
Rosemary Alanis is running unopposed in District 1, replacing Karl Salazar who chose not to run for re-election.
In District 2, longtime trustee Paul Green is leaving the board after 16 years. Three candidates are vying for his seat: Cesar Bejarano, Nick Sahota and Jaspreet Nagra.
The two new trustees will join Jennifer Winter, Roger Orosco and Diane Jensen, whose terms run through 2022.
They will face several challenges, including declining enrollment, budget cutbacks and student safety.
Alanis will join the board as a proponent of school safety — fencing and on-campus officers among the issues — and a balanced budget.
“All our children and staff have the right to go to school and feel safe to teach and learn,” she said. “I believe it is our duty to help and encourage the advancement of our children. We need to give them the necessary tools to be successful in life.”
Nagra, a 2016 graduate of Selma High and a recent grad from UCLA, believes Selma needs to focus on student success.
“I know we can do better for our students when it comes to reducing the achievement gap, so our students can reach their untapped potential,” she said. “My goal as a school board member is to provide a fresh perspective in bringing the focus back to investing in student success and opening lines of communication so everyone can be part of the discussion.”
At Selma High, through Interact-Rotary, Nagra helped organize trips to colleges and partnered with the Selma Band Festival and the Selma Cares food/toy drive. At UCLA she helped the Youth Empowerment Program allocate funds for mentorship, tutoring, and educational field trips for at-risk students in underserved communities.
She believes that declining enrollment and lack of transparency are key issues for the SUSD board, and proposes partnering with local businesses, City Council and community members as well as using technology to increase input from students, parents and teachers in the decision-making of the District.
Sahota, a farmer and businessman (CEO of CVEAS, an engineering firm), believes a budget crisis is the biggest issue facing the board and he wants to hold administrators accountable.
“Our budget was cut by $3.2M, and student achievement statistics hasn’t gone up for many years,” he said, adding that the district needs to address the decline in enrollment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sahota, a Selma High grad, is a proponent of helping immigrants succeed in school. “I am an immigrant and my parents don’t speak English, so I understand very well that for the 35% to 40% English learner students in our district, we need to do better to ensure their success.”
He advocates for more language study in Selma schools and enhancing the vocational programs.
Sahota has been active in Selma community affairs, including Rotary, Chamber of Commerce, Raisin Bargaining Association, Fresno County Housing and Community Development Committee, Selma Business Alliance and Selma United Sports Club.
Bejarano believes his experience as a police officer and former resource officer at Selma schools would be an asset to the board. “I believe safety and security are paramount,” he said, and he advocates communication between school officials and city leaders to keep students safe.
He also is a proponent for better mental health assistance. “Mental health services will need to be expanded on for our students and staff when they return to in-class instruction.”
Bejarano is a native of Selma who attended Washington Elementary, Roosevelt Junior High and Selma High (Class of 1995). He has been involved with youth programs, Weed and Seed, Boys and Girls Club and Selma Recreational Center activities.
School Board terms are for four years.
