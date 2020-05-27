Catching up with a golfing Cowboy

Golf is a game of numbers: Scores, yardages, club lies and lofts, wind strengths, player rankings, money earnings, etc.
My two favorite numbers about Kingsburg’s Brian Stark are these: 60 and 4.0
The first is the score he shot at the Ridge Creek course in Dinuba during a Central Sequoia League tournament in 2016 — as a high school freshman. Yes, 60. Eight birdies, two eagles, 12-under par. (I still have a photo of his scorecard on my phone.)
The second is his first-year grade-point average at Oklahoma State University, where he just finished his freshman season for the Cowboys, a season that took him to such un-Oklahoma venues as Pebble Beach, Palm Springs, Hawaii and Mexico.
When he wasn’t playing golf and traveling, Stark — the son of educators — also was studying. He was the only OSU golfer, male or female, with a 4.0 GPA for the year.
Oklahoma State, in Stillwater, Okla., traditionally is a power in men’s collegiate golf, boasting such alumni as Ricky Fowler, Viktor Hovland, Charles Howell, Hunter Mahan, Matt Wolff and several other PGA Tour players.
Stark was the only freshman to play in all eight tournaments of Oklahoma State’s 2019-20 season, and he had either the second or third best score among the Cowboys golfers in stroke-play events. Stark finished fourth on the team with a stroke-average of 71.84 and shot four rounds under 70. Also, he was 4-3 in match play including 2-0 at East Lake in Atlanta, home of the annual PGA Tour Championship.
Last week we caught up with Stark in Oklahoma while he was busy moving into an apartment after returning from a golf-related trip to Texas.
Q. What has your first season at a major college golf program been like?
A. The first season has been a lot of fun. Traveling to many different places across the country with my teammates has been an extremely enjoyable experience. Competitive golf at the college level is different than the junior level. The competition is definitely better because college players understand their games better. The most important things I’ve learned are understanding how to play in all wind directions and missing it in the right spots.
Q. What have you learned about yourself?
A. I have learned that I am a very hard worker that will do whatever it takes to make myself the best.
Q. You also managed a 4.0 GPA. How do you balance school and athletics?
A. School comes naturally to me so it wasn’t an extremely hard task. I also always have a plan for what I’m going to do for the day. Typically it’s workout from 7-8, class from 9-12, golf from 1-7, dinner, then whatever schoolwork I need to do, then repeat.
Q. What have you been doing the past couple months with courses and schools closed?
A. Luckily for us the men’s golf team owns Karsten Creek (golf course) and it has a public facility that has been open this entire time. I’ve been playing the course and using the public range and putting greens to keep sharp. I also have played two tournaments at Maridoe (golf course in Texas) against pros and fellow college players.
Q. Can you fill us in on your best round as a collegian and any memorable shots?
A. My best round this year was in Hawaii when I shot a final round 66, I finished the round really well. I was -6 in my last 8 holes. My favorite shot I hit this year was at East Lake Cup on hole 15 against Alex Fitzpatrick in our semifinal match vs. Wake Forest. I hit a 9-iron from 153 yards to 1 foot to move to 1-up and eventually put him away 2&1.
Q. Have you heard any projections what the season might be like this fall?
A. I know that our fall schedule has changed. We will be playing the Maridoe Collegiate in September as well as the Nike Collegiate at Colonial (Country Club in Texas). Then the Big 12 match play at Houston Oaks and the Carmel Cup field will be playing somewhere in Georgia.
Q. Have you met any Oklahoma State alums from the PGA Tour?
A. Yes I’ve met many and have become good friends with Viktor Hovland. I’ve met Matt Wolff, Rickie Fowler, Kris Ventura, Morgan Hoffman, and Jordan Niebrugge, as well as more.

That all adds to to quite a first year for the former Central Valley Christian standout.
No telling when Stark will return to the familiar fairways at Kings River Country Club. But if his game progresses, some day we might be including him on that list of ex-Cowboy PGA stars.
Longtime Selma resident Ken Robison is a retired newspaper reporter, editor, columnist and photographer.
