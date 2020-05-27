Catching up with a golfing Cowboy

Last week we caught up with Stark in Oklahoma while he was busy moving into an apartment after returning from a golf-related trip to Texas.

Q. What has your first season at a major college golf program been like?

A. The first season has been a lot of fun. Traveling to many different places across the country with my teammates has been an extremely enjoyable experience. Competitive golf at the college level is different than the junior level. The competition is definitely better because college players understand their games better. The most important things I’ve learned are understanding how to play in all wind directions and missing it in the right spots.

Q. What have you learned about yourself?

A. I have learned that I am a very hard worker that will do whatever it takes to make myself the best.

Q. You also managed a 4.0 GPA. How do you balance school and athletics?

A. School comes naturally to me so it wasn’t an extremely hard task. I also always have a plan for what I’m going to do for the day. Typically it’s workout from 7-8, class from 9-12, golf from 1-7, dinner, then whatever schoolwork I need to do, then repeat.