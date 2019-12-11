SELMA - Behind a trio of double-digit scoring performances, Selma defeated Sierra 79-68 in the championship game of the 44th Annual Selma Shootout Tournament on Saturday.
It was the second straight year the Bears (8-2) defeated the Chieftains (4-3) in the finals and It was also the second consecutive time that Selma were champions of the tournament.
“Efficiency” and “listening” were variables that Selma head coach Paul Romig wanted his team to improve on before the girls opened Central Sequoia League play against Central Valley Christian on Tuesday (after press time).
“Executing the game plan, making easy plays easy and we’re getting better at that,” Romig said. “If we make some mistakes, we just have to make sure we learn from them and we’ve already made progress, so I’m confident on where that’s going to be headed.”
Clarissa Moreno scored a game-high 25 points while Audrey Gonzalez had 23 and Yesenia Sanchez added 18. The Bears nearly had four double-digit scorers with Mireya Silva finishing the night with nine points. Gonzalez was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player while Moreno, Sanchez, and Silva each earned All-Tournament recognition.
Gonzalez averaged 22.2 points per game in the tournament and was the only Bear to score in double figures in all four games.
Moreno, Gonzalez, Sanchez and Elena Loutherback are the team’s only returners from last year’s Central Section Division III championship team. All four girls were in the Bears starting lineup for the majority of last season.
“We’re going to lean towards them,” Romig said. “It’s going to be a little bit of an adjustment period because the roles have changed in that matter and the structure that makes us the most efficient has changed, but there’s been progress and growth in the short time we’ve done that.”
After a 16-16 tie at the end of the first quarter, Selma outscored Sierra 25-16 in the second quarter to take a 41-32 lead at halftime. A 14-16 deficit in the first quarter was the last time the Bears trailed in the game as they lead throughout the entirety of the second, third, and fourth quarters.
In the second quarter, the Bears had their biggest lead of the game at 14 points (36-22) and started the quarter with a 16-4 run. With Selma leading for the majority of the game, the closest margin the Chieftains got within would be five points (61-56) in the fourth quarter.
Selma made it the championship game after defeating Sanger 49-42 in the semifinals on the third day of the tournament. In pool play, the Bears notched victories over Tulare Union (57-18) and Sunnyside (66-59) on the first night of the tournament. Selma didn’t play in the second day of the tourney due to completing pool day the night before.
Last season, the Bears went 28-4 overall and were co-champions of the CSL with an 11-1 record. Selma was moved up to Division II after an impressive 2018-19 campaign. Last year’s Division III title was the program’s first Section championship.
You have free articles remaining.
Gonzalez and Sanchez said they expect to compete for another section title despite being moved up a division.
“I feel like if we keep grinding like we are right now, keep playing how we did today, we’ll get up there,” Gonzalez said the team’s expectations. “I think we could go back to Valley.”
“I think it’s pretty exciting,” Sanchez said about moving to Division II. “We get a challenge now. We get more teams challenging us.”
Competing for a Valley title is a yearly expectation, Romig said.
“Traditional-wise, the program has built that up,” Romig said. “Whether it's a game, whether it’s a tournament, whether it’s a season, excellence is the standard that which we hold ourselves against.”
The Bears started CSL play at home against CVC on Tuesday (after press time). Selma will continue league play on the road against Dinuba on Dec. 16. The Bears are vying for their third consecutive CSL title this season.
Kingsburg girls lose three straight at Selma Shootout
The Kingsburg girls basketball team struggled throughout the Selma Shootout tournament, finishing the tourney at 1-4 with its only win coming against Mendota. The Vikings defeated the Aztecs 54-36 during the first day of the tourney.
Kingsburg (2-4) went to lose to Sanger (49-20), Sunnyside (47-41), and Tulare Union (31-20).
“Maturity is a big thing,” Cotton said after the loss against Sanger. “We really need to take this next week and use it for our advantage, win or lose, learn from each game and learn what we did wrong, fix it and mature and grow up a little bit.”
Cotton was the Viking’s only All-Tournament selection after scoring a total of 37 points throughout the four-day event.
The Vikings started CSL play on the road against Immanuel on Tuesday (after press time). Kingsburg will be back in league action against Hanford West at home on Dec. 17. The Vikings were co-champions of the CSL last season after finishing league play with an 11-1 record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.