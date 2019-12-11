LANCASTER - In its 14th road game of the season, the 2019 campaign officially ends for the Selma football team.
The Bears finish their road warrior season after a 42-29 loss to the Highland Bulldogs (12-3) in the CIF Southern California Division 4-AA Regional Championship at Antelope Valley College on Friday. The Bulldogs scored 22 unanswered points in the second half after the Bears led 29-20 at halftime.
Selma concludes the season at 11-3, the program’s most wins in a season since 2016. That year also provided the Bears last Central Section title and state playoff game.
“We had some opportunities, we just didn’t defensively get off the field when we had some third and fourth downs,” Selma head coach Matt Logue said. “Offensively, we had some chances and we just didn’t capitalize on it.”
The Bears took its halftime lead with three touchdown passes from Joey Ramirez and a 1-yard rushing score from Aaron Olivares. Ramirez connected with Brandon Johnson for scores of 19 and 18 yards for the junior quarterback’s first and third touchdowns of the night. Ramirez found Aaron Blancas in the endzone for the former’s second touchdown pass of the game.
With Selma up 15-14 going into the second quarter, the Bears scored twice on two touchdown passes from Ramirez to extend its lead to a 15-point 29-14 advantage with 5:26 left in the first half. Highland cut the Bears lead to nine points with a 79-yard touchdown play before halftime.
The Bears' defense allowed touchdowns of 62, 63, and 79 yards in the first half.
Selma’s offense struggled to generate yards in the second half after running back Zach Zarate was held out due to a lower leg injury and Blancas was locked into double coverage. Logue said the inavability of Zarate wasn’t an excuse for the offense not producing second half points.
“It definitely hurt us because he was a big part of what we were doing in the first half,” Logue said about Zarate. “He was ripping off some nice runs and we got some holding penalties. We shot ourselves in the foot.”
After the Bulldogs scored a touchdown and converted a two-point conversion in the third quarter, the Bears still held the lead going into the fourth quarter, but Highland would eventually gain the lead with a few explosive plays.
A 68-yard touchdown pass gave the Bulldogs the lead early in the final quarter and with 3:41 to play, they would put the game away with a 44-yard score on the ground.
“Our kids played hard,” Logue said. “We still did some really good things on defense and some really good things on offense….we just shot ourselves in the foot.”
Selma visited Antelope Valley College in Lancaster after claiming the Central Section Division IV championship. The Bears defeated Washington Union 35-21 in the title game on Nov. 29.
Highland entered the state playoff contest as the Southern Section Division 9 champions, its first such title in program history.
“It’s not a knock on our season whatsoever,” Logue said. “You’re in the state playoffs, somebody is going to win, somebody is going to lose. Both teams are really good and we came up short tonight.”
Logue said the turnout from the Selma community was “great,” especially with those attendees making an approximately three hour drive to Lancaster.
“They were loud, they were into the game,” Logue said. “I got to tip my hat to our fans and community and parents and people that made the drive and supported us. After the game, everyone was super positive with our kids and coaches understanding that yeah we lost tonight, but it was still a great season. Everyone should be proud of these kids and the team. I can’t say enough all year the support we had considering we never had a home game.”
The loss ends a special season for the Bears, who improved from a 4-6 record in 2018 and played every game away from Selma this year due to the ongoing reconstruction of Staley Stadium.
With multiple skill position players returning including Ramirez, Blancas, Zarate, Olivares, Johnson and three offensive line starters coming back, the Bears will christen their new stadium next season with hopes of repeating as Valley champions.
“They have to understand that just because we won it this year doesn’t mean that we’re guaranteed anything next year,” Logue said. “They’re going to have to come back more hungry, work even harder, and know that there's teams are going to be out to beat us because we’re going to be the defending champs.”
