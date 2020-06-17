Bears shine bright with championship rings

Aaron Moreno was another running back that was vital to the team’s championship run. Moreno was an All-CSL First Team member and he wears his ring proudly and often.

“I wear it to the supermarket,” Moreno said. “Everywhere.”

Moreno said the ring is heavy, but he loves the size of it.

“There’s no reason to not get it big,” Moreno said. “We played all away games so I think we earned the size.”

Aaron Blancas, a First Team selection on defense and special teams, was another player who loved the size of the ring.

“I’ve seen their last ring and I wanted to go bigger than that,” Blancas said.

Blancas also earned Second Team honors after a dynamic season as a receiver.

Moreno and Blancas are incoming seniors at Selma High.

For Logue, it’s the second ring for him in five years with his previous coming in 2016.

Both rings are significant to him, but when asked which one was his favorite, he liked each for different reasons.