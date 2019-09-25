SELMA - After a slow start to the season, the Selma girls tennis team has turned on a switch in Central Sequoia League play, improving its league record to 3-1 with a 7-2 victory over Exeter at home on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
The Bears officially claimed the win in singles after finishing play with a 5-1 lead. Every singles victory was won in straight sets.
Selma improved its overall record to 4-5 and with three of those wins coming in league play. Even though his team has been playing better of late, improvements still need to be made, Bears head coach David Cortina said.
“There’s always room to improve,” Cortina said. “There’s little kinks that we could fix and [we’re] always striving for perfection. It’s never going to be, but you always have to strive for it.”
Selma’s only CSL loss was a 2-7 defeat to Central Valley Christian on Sept. 5, which served as the league opener for both teams. The Bears defeated Dinuba and Hanford West prior to facing Exeter.
“We’re only halfway through league, we’ll see how the rest of the matches go,” Cortina said. “I think we’re solid for at least a top tier [team],.maybe not the best, but these girls can compete.”
In singles, No. 1 Emily Sanchez had a 6-2, 6-1 victory, followed by a 6-0, 6-0 win from Alina Lopez in the No. 2 match, and Dashrit Pandher coming on top 6-1, 6-1 in the No. 3 match. Selma concluded singles with a 6-2, 6-0 win from Chloe Mendoza in the No. 4 matchup, and Anahi Soto nailing a 6-3, 6-4 victory in the No. 5 match.
After an 0-3 start, Pandher said she’s proud of the way her teammates have competed in league play so far.
“We started the season, I admit, in a rough patch considering most of our seniors graduated, so we were left with almost a brand new team expect for a couple in varsity, but i’m really proud of the way my team has bounced back” Pandher said. “They put 100 percent, 110 percent in each practice and keep giving it their all. As for our games so far in league, I’m really proud of the way our girls are fighting for everything.”
You have free articles remaining.
As for Pandher’s singles win, consistency and controlling the ball where two things that led to her victory, she said
“Today, I was really able to slow down and put the ball where I wanted to and move the person around,” Pandher said. “I couldn’t have done it without my coaches and their teaching.”
Sanchez and Pandher teamed up for the No. 1 doubles match, winning 8-3. Lopez and Mendoza competed in the No. 2 doubles match, which resulted in a 8-2 final in their favor.
Going into her singles match, Sanchez said her objective was to play more aggressive. The No. 1 player added that she was proud of the way she played, but she was more content with the team’s performance.
“I’m proud of our team of how much effort we put into the game,” Sanchez said. “We’re not giving up.”
Selma’s only two losses were in the No. 6 singles match (0-6, 2-6) and in the No. 3 doubles match (3-8).
On Thursday, the Bears defeated Immanuel 6-3 to improve their CSL record to 4-1 along with their overall record to 5-5.
“There’s a lot of things to work on, but they’ve come a long way from when we first started,” Cortina said. “From the beginning of the season to now, it’s a lot of improvement.”
The Bears will aim to improve their record over .500 when the Kingsburg Vikings come to town in a rivalry matchup on Thursday. Last season, the season series between the rivals ended in a 1-1 split.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.