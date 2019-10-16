DINUBA - The Selma Bears continued its success of running the ball, as the rushing attack gained 205 yards in a 36-23 road win over the Dinuba Emperors (2-5, 0-2 CSL) in a Central Sequoia League game on Friday.
After being down 17-15 at halftime, the Bears (6-1, 2-0 CSL) outscored the Emperors 21-6 in the second half for their third-straight win. Quarterback Joey Ramirez completed 5-of-8 attempts for 85 yards with tossed two touchdowns and no interceptions. The junior also added another score on the ground while Adam Rodriguez and Aaron Moreno each rushed for a touchdown. Both Rodriguez and Moreno’s touchdowns occurred in the second half.
Despite gaining a season low of 290 total yards of offense, Selma coach Matt Logue said the unit played its best game of the season so far.
“A lot people said Dinuba is not good because of their record, but every game they lost has been super close,” Logue said. “They’re a damn good football team and this was a big win for us…Very proud of our kids. We put in a lot of time and work this week. They went out and executed the game plan and earned it.”
The Bears took control of the game in the third quarter after an 8-yard score from Rodriguez that gave Selma a 22-17 advantage. The Bears followed that score with a 6-yard touchdown pass from Ramirez to Aaron Blancas to extend their lead to 12 points with 1:33 left in the third quarter. With 1:30 left to play, Moreno sealed the game with a 4-yard touchdown that made the score 36-17.
Dinuba’s final touchdown - a 2-yard Josiah Reyes rush - occurred with two seconds left to play.
“They responded in exactly how we wanted them to and expected them to,” Logue said about the team’s second half performance. “The way they played in the second half, our o-line just really dominated the game. Defensively, we got some huge turnovers that really changed the game.”
The Bears’ defense got three takeaways on two fumble recoveries and one interception. So far this season, the defense has caused a turnover in every game and have taken the ball away 15 times this year.
The Emperors had the first lead of the game after quarterback Josh Magana threw his first touchdown pass of the night, but the Bears responded with a 1-yard rushing score from Ramirez. Selma converted a two-point conversion on a Zach Zarate catch for an 8-7 lead.
Dinuba retook the lead at 14-8 with another touchdown pass from Magana, but Selma answered again after Ramirez completed a 29-yard pass to the endzone to Brandon Johnson. After Oswaldo Landin made the extra kick, the Bears regain the lead at 15-14. Emperors’ kicker Cesar Lopez nailed a 39-yard field goal to give Dinuba 17-15 halftime lead.
Rodriguez led all rushers with 95 yards on 16 carries and Moreno had 15 rushing attempts for 88 yards. Johnson made two catches for 54 yards and Blancas had three receptions for 31 yards.
The Bears’ defense made the Emperors’ offense one dimensional by only allowing -5 yards on the ground. Magana threw for 349 yards while completing 29-of-40 attempts and throwing one interception. His 349 yards were the most a quarterback has thrown in a game against the Bears’ defense this season.
Jon Ambrose had nine total tackles (eight solo), while Dante Guicho (2 ½ sack, Robert Jauregui (one) and Bryce Carrasco (a half) each were involved in a sack. Rodriguez (one) and Todd Weaver (two) each recorded a tackle for loss.
Selma has started 2-0 in CSL play for the first time since 2016, but the road doesn’t get any easier for the Bears if they want to make a run for a league title. Selma’s next three opponents (Exeter, Central Valley Christian, Kingsburg) have a combined record of 15-6. Kingsburg (7-0, 2-0 CSL) is the only other team that has won both of their league games. Exeter and CVC are both 4-3 overall and 1-1 against CSL opponents.
“The next three are all going to be tough,” Logue said. “Our league doesn’t get easier as it goes.”
Up next
Selma will look to maintain its perfect CSL record when the Bears head to Exeter this Friday at 7:30 p.m.. The Monarchs are coming off a dominating 51-0 victory over Hanford West last Thursday. In last year’s meeting, the Bears defeated the Monarchs 28-13. The last time Selma was 3-0 in CSL play was in 2016.
