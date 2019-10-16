SELMA - After winning one Central Sequoia League game over the past two seasons, the Selma Bears have surpassed that mark in 2019 after a five-set win over the Hanford West Huskies (11-13, 0-8 CSL) at home on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
Selma defeated the Huskies 3-2 (25-20, 23-25, 19-25, 25-14, 15-6) in the Bears’ second league win of the season. Selma improved to 8-19 overall and 2-7 in CSL play after the victory.
“I think we came out stronger in this game than we have in any other game,” Bears outside hitter Marissa Cerda said. “We came together towards the end just to try and push for the win.”
Cerda had 17 kills, followed by 12 from Jasmine Lozano, and 11 from Liliana Garcia.
Selma dominated the first set with a strong start and holding the lead throughout the set. The Bears had their second largest lead of the night in the set with a 17-10 advantage, which propelled them to clinch the set.
Selma and Hanford West were trading points to start the second set, but after an 8-8 tie, the Huskies went on a 6-0 run for a 14-8 lead. With Hanford West on the cusp of winning the set, the Bears rallied back to cut their deficit to one point (20-21). When it looked liked Selma was going to complete the comeback with the score at 24-23, the Huskies earned the match point after the Bears had an error on the final play of the set.
The third set was the most competitive one of the night, as both teams traded points in a set that featured 11 ties. After a 17-17 tie - the final tie of the set- the Huskies went on a 7-0 run for a 24-17 advantage. The Bears tried to climb back with two points, but it was too late, as Hanford West earned the match point with a 25-19 set win.
“I told them that we’re not letting a team celebrate on our floor like Washington Union did a few weeks ago,” Bears coach Montana Kaufmann said. “Just how they were screaming and yelling in the second and third set, we’re not allowing a team to celebrate on our floor with a win. I think just them wanting it more came into play.”
With the Huskies a set away from their first CSL win of the season, Selma dominated the fourth and fifth sets by holding Hanford West to its second fewest and lowest point totals of the game.
You have free articles remaining.
Cerda scored the match point for the Bears on a kill in the fourth set, which ended with an 11-point win, the largest margin Selma had all night.
In the fifth and decisive set, the Bears went down 1-3 to start, but eventually went on a 8-0 run for a six-point lead (9-3). Selma finished the final set by outscoring Hanford West 6-3 for the nine-point set victory.
“We lost one of our key players for this game, so the lineup switch up completely,” Bears setter Mia Salinas said. “It was a matter of adjusting and I think going into that fourth set, the energy was up.”
After going winless (0-12) against CSL opponents last year, the Bears have made progress this season with two league victories - both against Hanford West - which was one of Kaufmann’s goals before the start of the season.
Selma broke a 16-game CSL losing streak after defeating Hanford West 3-1 in the first meeting of the season on Sept. 16.
With three league games remaining on the schedule, Kaufmann said her team is looking to add to their win total in CSL play.
“I think we could get another win if we play at our absolute best and play to our potential,” Kaufmann said. “There’s other teams that have weaknesses just like us. I keep telling the girls ‘They’re going only 15 and 16 just like you are.’ So you have to take advantage of their weaknesses and go after it. It’s going to come to someone else having a bad night and us having a great night.”
The Bears last played Exeter (19-12, 6-2 CSL) at home on Tuesday (after press time). Selma will host its final game of the regular season against Immanuel (20-8, 3-5 CSL) on Thursday. The Bears will conclude the regular season against their rival Kingsburg (16-16, 6-2 CSL) on Oct. 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.