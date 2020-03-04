Bears overwhelmed by Panthers, season ends in D-II semifinals

FRESNO - After two double-digit playoff wins, Selma suffered its worst loss of the season last week.
The No. 5 seeded Bears were routed 79-37 to top-seeded San Joaquin Memorial in the CIF Central Section Division II semifinals on Wednesday, Feb. 26.
“In the first half, we did a great job defensively and we had our chances,” Selma coach Paul Romig said “I was real proud of how we played and the opportunities that we provided for ourselves and obviously if more of those would’ve went in our way, it could’ve been a different story.”
After moving up a division, the Bears concluded the season at 27-6 overall including an unblemished 12-0 record in the Central Sequoia League. Selma earned its third consecutive league title this season.
The Bears weren't hesitant to play against a talented Panthers team, getting within single digits in the third quarter after being down 35-22 at halftime. Selma cut San Joaquin Memorial’s lead to 36-27, but they couldn’t take advantage of multiple turnovers from the Panthers by missing timely shots.
After the Bears failed to capitalize on those mistakes, the talent of San Joaquin Memorial prevailed and outscored Selma 12-2 for the rest of the quarter. The Panthers led 48-29 after the third period.
“We were not intimidated,” Romig said. “They knew they were in the game, but they have a height advantage and quickness advantage. We can combat that, but we need to play clean and there were too many times that we didn’t do that.”
San Joaquin Memorial continued to control the game, holding the Bears to eight points in the fourth quarter and scoring 31 points over the final period.
With the game out of reach with 5:52 remaining, Romig pulled his starters and inserted his reserves for the rest of the fourth quarter. When Selma’s reserves were on the court, Panthers coach Cory Fischer put his starters in the game and they took advantage of the Bears’ inexperienced players.
“They’ve worked hard all season and they deserve time too,” Romig said about playing his reserves.
Selma kept up with San Joaquin Memorial early on, being down 10-13 in the first quarter before the Panthers answered with an 8-0 run to end the opening period. San Joaquin Memorial led 21-10 after the first quarter.
The Panthers outscored the Bears 14-12 in the second quarter en route to their 13-point lead at halftime.
“I think coach prepared us really good for today’s game,” Selma’s Yesenia Sanchez said. “For us going up strong, it really helps us in the beginning.”
Sanchez scored a team-high 15 points with 12 of them coming in the first half. The junior scored seven of her points from the free-throw line. She made five throws and had seven of the team’s 10 points in the first quarter. Sanchez was the only Bear to score in double figures. She reached double digits in each of this season’s playoff games for Selma.
Audrey Gonzalez had the Bears’ other three points in the opening period and those were the only points she scored in the game. Gonzalez combined for 38 points and scored in double figures in the previous two playoffs games.
“We came in expecting to put in a lot of hard work and we did,” Gonzalez said. “No one expected us to be in the semifinals of D-II after getting moved up and we proved everybody wrong.”
Sanchez was the only starter to score in the fourth quarter, as reserves Navanni Rizo (two points) and Sarah Arellano (two) each had a basket while Gianna Lujan scored two points on free throws.
Clarissa Moreno - the team’s only senior - scored seven points in her final game. Moreno, a Boise State softball commit, will transition to her senior season on the diamond.
“I thought we did so good in my last year,” an emotional Moreno said. “I’m going to miss everybody, but I know we worked hard.”
In the first round and quarterfinal games, Moreno scored a combined 43 points and reached double figures in both games.
San Joaquin Memorial had three double-digit scorers in Meadow Roland (game-high 18 points), Macie James (16) and Sarah Garrett (15). Eight different players scored for the Panthers.
Despite qualifying for the CIF State playoffs as a semifinalist, the Bears will not compete, ending a campaign that saw the program win 20 games for the fourth straight season.
Selma was moved up to Division II after winning the D-III title last season. The semifinals were the furthest the program had gone in Division II, Romig said.
“I'm so proud of our kids and the way they adapted and competed,” Romig said. “After we left [from a tournament in] Sacramento, from then to now, that team is 18-1. A lot of moving pieces, a lot of obstacles to overcome and they met every challenge. They took the opportunities when they presented themselves….and really it's just a wonderful, wonderful season.”
