Bears overwhelmed by Panthers, season ends in D-II semifinals

FRESNO - After two double-digit playoff wins, Selma suffered its worst loss of the season last week.

The No. 5 seeded Bears were routed 79-37 to top-seeded San Joaquin Memorial in the CIF Central Section Division II semifinals on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

“In the first half, we did a great job defensively and we had our chances,” Selma coach Paul Romig said “I was real proud of how we played and the opportunities that we provided for ourselves and obviously if more of those would’ve went in our way, it could’ve been a different story.”

After moving up a division, the Bears concluded the season at 27-6 overall including an unblemished 12-0 record in the Central Sequoia League. Selma earned its third consecutive league title this season.

The Bears weren't hesitant to play against a talented Panthers team, getting within single digits in the third quarter after being down 35-22 at halftime. Selma cut San Joaquin Memorial’s lead to 36-27, but they couldn’t take advantage of multiple turnovers from the Panthers by missing timely shots.

After the Bears failed to capitalize on those mistakes, the talent of San Joaquin Memorial prevailed and outscored Selma 12-2 for the rest of the quarter. The Panthers led 48-29 after the third period.