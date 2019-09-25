MADERA - A 20-point fourth quarter lead against the Madera Coyotes seemed safe for the Selma Bears, but it’ll eventually be a victory that the orange and black had to earn.
Despite the Coyotes (3-2) keeping the score close in the fourth quarter, the Bears (4-1) returned home with a 42-35 non-league win at Memorial Stadium on Friday. A total of 37 points were scored in the final quarter. Madera scored 21 points while Selma had 16.
“Does anybody have any Tylenol or anything?” Bears head coach Matt Logue said after his team held on for the win.
Selma conclude the preseason at 4-1 and have reached last season’s win total heading into the bye week. The Bears’ 2018 record was 4-6 and they didn’t compete in the playoffs for the first time under Logue.
Even though Selma committed three turnovers, eight penalties, and allowed Madera to cut its lead to one score, Logue said getting the win is “all that matters.”
“I told our guys ‘I don’t care if its by half a point, which I know is not possible, all I want to do is get out of here with a win and get into our bye week,” Logue said. “It was a tough game because we had a couple of guys go down, really the heart and soul of our team, one of our best players in Adam [Rodriguez]. We were scrambling on defense, on a short week, especially, we didn’t have time to get someone else ready and I was trying to keep it together somehow someway and the kids did a good job of playing hard.”
Coming out of halftime with a 20-7 advantage, Selma used its rushing attack to hold onto its lead, eventually extending it to 19 points after Aaron Moreno rushed for a 24-yard touchdown in the third quarter. After a failed two-point conversion kept the score at 26-7, Madera quarterback Isaiah Martinez used his legs to cut the Bears’ lead to two scores, rushing for a 7-yard touchdown.
In the fourth quarter, Selma had its biggest play of the night, a 47-yard touchdown pass from Joey Ramirez to Zach Zarate, followed by a successful two-point conversion on a Brandon Johnson reception, extending the Bears lead 34-14 with 10:50 to play. That 20 point lead would be the team’s largest lead of the night, but it dwindled down to six points after two consecutive touchdowns from the Coyotes.
After Selma’s 47-yard play, Jonathan Ramirez of Madera returned the ensuing kickoff for an 87-yard touchdown, followed by Martinez throwing to Zachary Roque for a 20-yard score that cut the Bears’ lead to 34-28 with 9:23 left. The Coyotes recovered an outside kick between both touchdowns.
Joey Ramirez proceeded to throw an interception on Selma’s next drive, but the Bears' defense give their team the ball back after Joesiah Flores picked off Martinez. With a six-point lead, Selma decided to put the ball in the hands of Moreno and Zarate. The running back duo constantly moved the chains and Moreno capped off the drive by rushing for a 15-yard touchdown - his second of the night - to put the Bears up 42-28 with 2:58 to play. The Coyotes rallied for one more score - a 12-yard touchdown pass from Martinez to Marco Lopez - but they failed to recover on onside kick, allowing the Bears to go in victory formation.
“We couldn’t have done it without our line,” Moreno said. “We went on a seven-minute drive, we ran basically the same play every single time and our left side did amazing. They made the holes for us and we did our part and they did theirs. Hats off to them.”
Moreno led all rushers with 128 yards on 20 carries while Zarate ran for 58 yards and scored two touchdowns on 13 rushing attempts. Zarate’s 47-yard touchdown reception - his only catch of the night - gave him a total of three scores for the game.
Both running backs carried the load after leading rusher Adam Rodriguez left the game with an injury in the third quarter. Rodriguez rushed for 36 yards on 11 carries before leaving the game.
“I got to give it to our line, we just kept eating and pound it down,” Zarate said. “I just got to it to the line. They’re a big part of this team and they give us the holes and we just take the opportunity.”
Zarate scored his rushing touchdowns (3-yards, 1-yard) on back-to-back drives in the second quarter. His second score put the Bears up 20-0. Defensive lineman Todd Weaver scored Selma’s first touchdown on a fumble return in the first quarter.
The Bears' defense had three turnovers - two interceptions and one fumble - and two sacks. Jon Ambrose had the team’s first interception in the first quarter. Dante Guicho and Brandon Johnson recorded the two sacks.
“We went on a huge drive to finish the game and we had a d-lineman make a huge play on an interception. That was the difference,” Logue said.
Up next
After the bye week, Selma will start Central Sequoia League play against Hanford West (1-3) in a road matchup on Oct. 4. The Bears went 2-3 in CSL play last season with those two wins coming against the Huskies (77-46) and Exeter (28-13).
