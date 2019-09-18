SELMA - The Selma Bears volleyball team ended a 16 game Central Sequoia League losing streak on Sept. 16 with a 3-1 win over Hanford West High School. No statistics were available for this match.
The Bears were coming off a 3-0 loss to Dinuba High School on Sept. 13 in Selma. Set scores were (20-25, 16-25, 19-25).
Selma (7-12, 1-2 CSL) was competitive in all sets against the Emperors, but unforced errors led to Dinuba (12-6, 2-1 CSL) coming up on top.
The Bears were swept 3-0 (9-25, 20-25, 10-25) by Central Valley Christian two days prior to the matchup against the Emperors.
“I think with CVC, we came out with a lot of heart and I was so proud of them,” Selma head coach Montana Kaufmann said. “Tonight is a little bittersweet because some people went after it and others underperformed. I think we’re ready to make some moves in this league, it’s just a matter of putting it all together.”
In the first set, the Bears went down early with a 2-9 deficit to start the game. After cutting the Emperors lead to four points multiple times, the Bears were only down by three with the score at 19-22. Selma’s rally came at a standstill, as the Bears only scored one point en route to a 25-20 set loss.
The Bears were down early again the second set with a 2-8 start. Selma fought its way back by cutting Dinuba’s lead to 10-14 , but the Emperors ended the set with a 11-6 run to claim a 2-0 lead in the game.
The third set would be the most competitive of the night as the Bears were within one and two points multiple times. After a 15-15 tie, the Emperors closed the set on a 10-4 run to finish up the sweep.
“I think we didn’t show up until the third set and by then it was too late,” Kaufmann said. “Some of the girls want it and others don’t quite know how to show that yet. So it’s going to be a matter of us showing up at the same time for us to win some games in our league.”
Selma’s last league win was a 3-2 victory over Dinuba on Oct. 18, 2017 and it was the Bears only CSL win of that season. The Bears went on to lose their final two league games in 2017. After a winless 0-12 CSL mark last year, Selma has already dropped its first two games on the league schedule this season.
For the Bears to possibly string together some league wins, a couple of players said it’ll all come down to practice.
“It all shows in the game if we’re working hard or not,” setter Mia Salinas said. “If we show a little bit of commitment then I think we will perform a lot better on the court.”
“We just need to work, go back to the drawing board and keep working,” outside hitter Danielle Leon said.
Selma last played against Washington Union at home Tuesday (after press time).
The Bears will continue CSL play on Thursday in a road matchup against Exeter on Thursday. After, Selma will play on the road against Immanuel on Sept. 24.
