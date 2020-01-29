REEDLEY - In a pivotal Central Sequoia League matchup, Selma remained in second place in the standings after falling to Dinuba on Friday.
The Bears missed multiple scoring opportunities and fell 2-0 to the Emperors at the Immanuel Sports Complex. The game took place at a neutral site due to the renovation of Staley Stadium.
Selma entered the game one game behind first place and a win would’ve tied the Bears with the Emperors in the standings. The Bears dropped to 8-8-2 overall and 7-2 in the CSL. The Emperors moved to 17-3-2 overall and gained a two-game lead over the Bears with a 9-0 CSL record.
“We’re going to work hard,” Bears coach Ruben Zamora said. “These kids just have something to prove.”
The Emperors got on the board with a goal from Jorge Duran in the 20th minute and they later extended their lead in the 41st minute on a shot from Alan Gallo.
Down 2-0, Selma had multiple scoring opportunities that were unsuccessful in the second half. Edward Carranza missed a header in the 56th minute, followed by another unsuccessful header from Daniel Garcia in the 71st minute. Garcia had another failed goal attempt in the 77th minute on a free kick.
““We weren’t playing at our full potential and they were,” Garcia said. “The last game that we played them, we were both even. We were at our maximum potential and so were they. This game, they just came through on top and we didn’t play as we needed to.”
The Emperors sweep the season series over the Bears, outscoring Selma 3-0 in the two meetings. Dinuba defeated the Bears 1-0 in the first matchup on Dec. 17.
No longer in control their down destiny of a CSL title, the Bears are vying to finish the season strong, aiming for the possibility of hosting a playoff game at their new stadium.
“We’re trying to get a good enough seeding to maybe, hopefully get a home game,” Zamora said. “I know we have the team to compete. A lot of people don’t trust them, don’t believe in them, but we know what we could do and we know what we’re capable of.”
The Bears’ remaining schedule includes three opponents that have a combined 9-34 overall record and a 4-16 mark in the CSL.
For the Bears to make their playoff push, the focus is to outwork their remaining opponents.
“We just have to focus on the remaining games that we have,” Garcia said. “We’re going to take care of those, we’re going to win those like we won them the first time and then we’re going to the playoffs and hopefully we take Valley from there.”
To finish the strong and achieve their goals of a Central Section title, Rangel said the team collectively needs to “keep on working.”
“Work, work, basically it,” Rangel said. “Just be discipline and go to practice and work hard.”
Up next
Selma will play Hanford West (5-13, 1-8 CSL) at the Immanuel Sports Complex today at 6 p.m. In the previous meeting, the Bears defeated the Huskies 6-0 on Jan. 3.
The Bears will return to the Immanuel venue to play Exeter (4-10, 3-3 CSL) on Thursday. That game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start. Selma will wrap the regular season against Immanuel on Feb. 4.
