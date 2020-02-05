Bears earn impressive win over Hanford West

SELMA - In the midst of a playoff push, Selma earned its most impressive win of the season last week.
The Bears (10-17 overall) defeated Hanford West 74-45 at home for their fifth Central Sequoia League victory on Wednesday, Jan. 29. The Bears had a 6-4 CSL record before Tuesday’s game against Immanuel after defeating Exeter 86-64 on Friday.
Hanford West’s 45 points were the lowest total against Selma this season. The Huskies lost their previous four games before the matchup.
“The thing that has been helping us a lot lately is we’ve been allowing guys to one shot,” Selma coach Johnny Vargas said. “Teams are just getting one shot off of us. Early in the season, we were giving up a lot of offensive rebounds. So now we’re boxing out and fundamentally we’re starting to do things the right way.”
With 13 of 22 teams over .500 in Division III of the CIF Central Section, the Bears were likely in a must-win scenario heading into their final two games to have a chance at the playoffs. The Bears last played Immanuel on Tuesday (after press time) and will play on the road against Kingsburg on Feb. 11.
In the game against Hanford West, Selma fell into an early 2-7 deficit and they eventually took a 9-7 lead on an Aaron Blancas’ basket with 3:40 left in the first quarter. The Bears would hold onto the lead for the rest of the night.
An 18-2 run catapulted Selma to a 20-9 lead after the first quarter. The Bears held the Huskies to nine points each of the first and second quarters. The Bears went into halftime with a 49-18 advantage after outscoring the Huskies 29-9 in the second.
The 31-point margin at halftime was Selma’s largest lead of the night. The Bears had two leads of 31 points, the other coming in the fourth quarter before the Huskies scored their final basket. The Bears led 63-33 after the third quarter.
“That’s a really good basketball team,” Vargas said. “They beat us pretty good at their place and I just felt like our guys weren’t going to back down.”
Aaron Blancas and DJ Rodriguez each recorded a double double for Selma. Blancas scored 20 points with 14 rebounds and Rodriguez had 12 points and 11 rebounds. Joey Ramirez poured a game-high 24 points. Nick Esparza had 10 points, giving Selma four double-digit scorers.
With Blancas and Ramirez consistently scoring on a nightly basis, Rodriguez is turning into a solid third option down the stretch, Vargas said.
“DJ is a very talented, very skilled, he’s a very good basketball player and if just does, if just plays the way we want him to play, he could make a huge difference on this team,” Vargas said. “He’s that third scorer. Every team needs a third guy. He’s that third guy that we really need. If he continues to keep going, I don’t see why we can’t make a little bit of run.”
Ramirez’s 24 points was a mark he wanted to reach to honor the late Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday, Jan. 26. Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others also perished in the crash.
“I was hoping to drop 24,” Ramirez said. “Jokingly before the game, I said ‘I was going to drop 81’ and coach said ‘Give me 24.’I said ‘I’ll see what I could do.’ It was tough. It’s a sad loss of Kobe for his family.”
Before the game, Selma High had a 24-second moment of silence in honor of the Los Angeles Lakers legend and the other crash victims. No. 24 was one of two jersey numbers that Bryant wore for the Lakers. Bryant was 41.
Vargas, who grew up idolizing Bryant, reflected on the tragic news and his legacy.
“He’s the reason why I love basketball,” Vargas said. “People have their Jordans, in this new era, people have Lebron, Kobe was my era. Growing up, watching him play, watching him do some of the stuff he did and to see him compete the way he competed at a high level and the intensity he competed at, it just makes me take our guys to the next level. He meant a lot to me.”
Blancas said he grew up watching Bryant play.
“I always looked to him. I had a jersey when I was little,” Blancas said. “Every time I go outside and play basketball I’ll always wear it. He had a big place in my heart.”
In the win against the Monarchs, Ramirez and Blancas each scored 32 points. Ramirez made seven three pointers en route to his 32-point performance.
The Bears last played Immanuel on Tuesday (after press time). It was the last home game for Selma.
Up next
The Bears will conclude the season on the road against rival Kingsburg on Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. The Vikings won the first meeting 77-68 in Selma on Jan. 17.
