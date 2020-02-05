Bears earn impressive win over Hanford West

Ramirez’s 24 points was a mark he wanted to reach to honor the late Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday, Jan. 26. Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others also perished in the crash.

“I was hoping to drop 24,” Ramirez said. “Jokingly before the game, I said ‘I was going to drop 81’ and coach said ‘Give me 24.’I said ‘I’ll see what I could do.’ It was tough. It’s a sad loss of Kobe for his family.”

Before the game, Selma High had a 24-second moment of silence in honor of the Los Angeles Lakers legend and the other crash victims. No. 24 was one of two jersey numbers that Bryant wore for the Lakers. Bryant was 41.

Vargas, who grew up idolizing Bryant, reflected on the tragic news and his legacy.

“He’s the reason why I love basketball,” Vargas said. “People have their Jordans, in this new era, people have Lebron, Kobe was my era. Growing up, watching him play, watching him do some of the stuff he did and to see him compete the way he competed at a high level and the intensity he competed at, it just makes me take our guys to the next level. He meant a lot to me.”

Blancas said he grew up watching Bryant play.