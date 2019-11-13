SELMA - Coming off an undefeated Central Sequoia League championship run, the Bears began the postseason with a 15-3 win over the 12-seeded Nipomo Titans (13-13) in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division II playoffs on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
Five different players scored for No. 5 Selma (18-10, 8-0 CSL) including Claire Machado (four goals), Abi Baker (four), Julianna Colado (three), Brooke Machado (three), and Tori Valdez (one).
“I thought our offense was really good,” Claire Machado said. “We did have a lot more people step in and start shooting and getting more involved with the offense.”
On Saturday, the Bears’ season ended after a 6-1 loss to the No.4 Paso Robles Bearcats in the quarterfinals. Against the Bearcats, Selma was only able to score one goal despite shooting the ball over 30 times.
It’s a disappointing end for a Bears team that claimed back-to-back league titles, but Selma could be back into contention for another CSL championship with only three girls slated to graduate this year. Bears head coach Harold Wood said he expects to have seven returners, five of which were starters.
“We’ve had a good year,” Wood said. “There’s a couple of things I would change about it, but we had a year and next year we should be pretty good too.”
In the first round match, the Bears started fast with a 3-0 lead before allowing a Titans’ goal in the first quarter, which was Nipomo’s only score of the first half. In the first quarter, Claire Machado scored twice while her younger sister Brooke Machado had a goal.
Selma continued its dominance in the second quarter, scoring four goals to extend its lead to 7-1 at halftime. Brooke Machado, Baker, Valdez, and Claire Machado scored in the second quarter.
“I was happy once our got on track. We were just making bad decisions and bad shots early in the first quarter shooting at the goalie,” Wood said about the quarterfinal game. “Bottom line is we just had too much for them when they were covering one person or two persons, we just went to two other people and that helps.”
The Bears proceeded to roll on offense in the second half with three goals each from Baker and Colado and a score each from the Machado sisters. In a four-goal third quarter for Selma, Baker (two), Claire Machado, and Colado were responsible for getting the ball in the net. The Bears added four goals in the fourth quarter with scores from Brooke Machado, Baker, and Colado (two).
Selma’s season ends in the quarterfinals for the second-straight year, but it was still a successful year for the orange and black that included a second consecutive CSL title and defeating rival Kingsburg in both meetings.
Valdez and Clarie Machado were the only senior starters this season and the Bears should have a returning group with playoff experience next year. Wood expects to have Baker, Colado, goalie Arriella Alvarez, and Brooke Machado return in 2020.
“We’re ready for it,” Brooke Machado said. “We’re excited.”
