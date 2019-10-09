HANFORD - The Selma Bears rushed for 407 yards and five different players scored for the orange and black in a dominating 49-0 road win over the Hanford West Huskies in the Central Sequoia League opener at the Neighbor Bowl on Friday.
It’s Selma’s second shutout victory of the season and the Bears (4-6 in 2018) surpassed last season’s win total with five wins so far in 2019. Selma (1-0 in CSL) has a 5-1 overall record this season.
“It just feels good to get past that little lump that we had last year, but we don’t want to look back at the past,” running back Adam Rodriguez said. “We just want to go forward into league play and try to be a dominant team in league.”
Selma’s 407 yards on the ground were all the yards the Bears gained all night and they averaged 10.4 yards per carry. As for the defense, the Bears allowed negative eight yards - a season low - with 13 tackles for loss and five sacks.
“We felt like it was a team that we should’ve beat and I thought we did what we needed to do,” Selma coach Matt Logue said. “It's going to get a lot harder from here...we’re 1-0 in league and that’s where we want to be and get ready for Dinuba next week.”
Nine different Bears had a rushing attempt and each player gained at least one yard. Aaron Moreno scored three touchdowns - all in the first half - with 94 yards on six carries while Adam Rodriguez had a game-high 106 yards and a touchdown on nine attempts. Zach Zarate (five carries, 51 yards), Duran Delgado (eight carries, 60 yards) and Jeremiah Holiday (four carries, 50 yards) each had a touchdown. Holiday and Delgado scored their touchdowns in the second half.
With the Bears running the ball successfully, quarterback Joey Ramirez only attempted two passes.
Moreno (10 yards), Rodriguez (12 yards), and Zarate (6 yards) each scored in the first quarter to give the Bears a 21-0 lead. Moreno went on to run for touchdowns of six and 15 yards in the second quarter, giving the Bears a 35-0 lead at halftime.
“Overall, our whole line, all of our blocks were just on it tonight,” Moreno said.
With the Bears up by five touchdowns, a running clock was implemented for the entirety of the second half. Selma played its reserves during the second half, which allowed rushing opportunities for Delgado, Holiday, Oddie Resendez, and Kenny Lopez. The Bears also played its defensive reserves in the second half.
The Huskies defense couldn’t contain Selma’s second-team offense, allowing the unit to rush for a combined 146 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.
Holiday rushed for a 14-yard touchdown during the third quarter and Delgado followed that score with a 6-yard rush to the endzone in the fourth quarter.
“When you get a chance to get them in there, especially some of them getting touchdowns, it’s great for them,” Logue said about his reserves. “It was awesome to see them move the ball and a couple of guys get some touchdowns that don’t get to play very often.”
On defense, Jon Ambrose (two), Robert Jaregui (one), Todd Weaver (one), and Rodriguez (one) were responsible for the Bears’ sacks. Ambrose (two), Rodriguez (3 ½), Jaregui (1 ½), Weaver (two), Joesiah Flores (one), Aaron Olivares (two), and Bryan Juarez (one) each recorded a tackle for a loss.
As a unit, the Bears had two takeaways, an interception and a fumble recovery. Aaron Blancas had the interception, picking off Hanford West quarterback William Rodas Jr. in the first quarter.
“We just wanted to show that we’re dominant on the field and start league off right,” Rodriguez said.
Up next
Selma will suit up on the road against the Dinuba Emperors on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start. The Bears will seek its first 2-0 start in league play since 2016, which was the last time the program won a CSL championship. In last year’s meeting, Selma fell 35-0 to Dinuba.
“It’s huge,” Logue said about the matchup. “To me, they’re one of the top dogs in the league that you got to knock off. They’re one of the league champs from last year and they’re always good, they’re always coached well, they’re always physical. It’s going to be tough.”
