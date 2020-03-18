Bears crush Cavaliers in CSL opener

SELMA - With an inexperienced Central Valley Chrisitan team in town, Selma took advantage of several Cavaliers miscues and scored a season-high 19 runs.
The Bears mercy-ruled CVC in a 19-0 five inning win in the Central Sequoia League opener at Duran Diamond on Tuesday, March 10. Selma’s previous highest run total in a game was 17 in a non-league 17-2 victory over Fresno on Feb. 18.
“That was a lot,” pitchers Alyssa Grijalva and Emilee Sanchez said about the runs in unison.
It was the Bears’ final game before Selma Unified School District announced it was closing its schools, along with postponing all athletic events until April 13 amid coronavirus concerns.
The Cavaliers were held to two hits while the Bears reached base on 11 hits, nine walks and seven batters being hit by a pitch.
“I thought we did a good job of not disrespecting the game,” Selma coach Chris Tapia said. “It’s a testament to us putting the ball in play, hitting the ball hard when we got good strikes to hit.”
“I hate games like this. I don’t like anyone feeling like they don’t belong on the field. I want to win and kick their butt, but It's just tough keeping it respectable and still making sure you win the game and you comfortably win the game. It’s hard to balance that sometimes.”
Selma scored in the first through four innings, as CVC’s pitching and defense struggled to get outs.
The Bears took an 8-0 lead in the first inning, as every batter reached base and the lineup had three run-scoring hits. Selma followed with a six-run inning in the second, three runs in the third, and two more runs in the fourth.
Grijalva and Sanchez combined to throw five scoreless innings in the Bears’ dominating game. Grijalva threw two innings and Sanchez pitched the remaining three, along with hitting a three-run double in the third.
“It felt really good actually,” Sanchez said about her double. “I haven’t hit in a while.”
Last season, Selma was 18-10 overall and 6-6 in the CSL in Tapia’s first year as coach. Selma fell short of its fourth straight appearance playing at Margie Wright Diamond after being eliminated in the CIF Central Section Division III semifinals last season.
After recent success in Division III, the Bears were moved to Division II before this season, but Tapia said the expectations are still the same.
“I tell the girls that if we’re Division III Valley championship contenders, then we are a Division II Valley championship contender also,” Tapia said.
Selma was scheduled to host Summerville this past Saturday, but the game was canceled due to the conoranvirus.
On Friday, Selma Unified School District closed school and canceled all student activities including athletic events and practices until April 13 for the same reason. Schools in Selma have been closed since Monday.
The Bears had nine games scheduled through April 13, according to MaxPreps. Selma was supposed to compete at a now-canceled tournament in Fowler on April 4 and April 5-6 and other postponed games included four CSL matchups and a non-league contest against Monache on March 28.
The Bears’ next scheduled game is a road matchup against CVC on April 15.
