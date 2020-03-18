Bears crush Cavaliers in CSL opener

Selma scored in the first through four innings, as CVC’s pitching and defense struggled to get outs.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Bears took an 8-0 lead in the first inning, as every batter reached base and the lineup had three run-scoring hits. Selma followed with a six-run inning in the second, three runs in the third, and two more runs in the fourth.

Grijalva and Sanchez combined to throw five scoreless innings in the Bears’ dominating game. Grijalva threw two innings and Sanchez pitched the remaining three, along with hitting a three-run double in the third.

“It felt really good actually,” Sanchez said about her double. “I haven’t hit in a while.”

Last season, Selma was 18-10 overall and 6-6 in the CSL in Tapia’s first year as coach. Selma fell short of its fourth straight appearance playing at Margie Wright Diamond after being eliminated in the CIF Central Section Division III semifinals last season.

After recent success in Division III, the Bears were moved to Division II before this season, but Tapia said the expectations are still the same.

“I tell the girls that if we’re Division III Valley championship contenders, then we are a Division II Valley championship contender also,” Tapia said.