REEDLEY - The Selma Bears rushed for over 300 yards - the second time in three games - in a 28-8 non-league win over the Sunnyside Wildcats at Sal Gonzalez Field at Reedley High School on Friday.
Selma (3-0) rushed for 349 yards and offensively out gained Sunnyside (1-2) 451-212 total yards. All of the game’s points occurred in the first half.
“Our O-line, I thought they dominated up front,” Bears head coach Matt Logue said. “They have just been doing an outstanding job getting on guys and staying on blocks and creating holes for the running backs. That’s what we’re trying to do.”
Like their first two games the Bears started fast on offense, going up 13-0 in the first quarter with an Aaron Moreno 4-yard rushing score, followed by Joey Ramirez throwing a 50-yard touchdown to Aaron Blancas.
In the first quarter, the Bears extended their lead 21-0 after Adam Rodriguez added a 10-yard rushing touchdown and Blancas converting a successful two-point attempt with a pass to Brandon Johnson. The Wildcats’ only score of the game came a few plays later on a 53-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Edward Barajas to Dylan Von. Barajas followed his passing score with a successful two-point conversion on a run.
With 18 seconds left in the first half, Ramirez scored the game’s final touchdown on a 1-yard run. It’s Ramirez’s second rushing score of the season. The junior only completed four passes on nine attempts, but he made his completions count, throwing for 102 yards and averaging 25.5 yards per pass.
Blancas was Ramirez’s primary target with three receptions for 96 yards. Blancas also added 45 yards on the ground on five carries.
As for the rushing attack, Rodriguez led all rushers with 211 yards on 27 carries, followed by Moreno running for 49 yards on 11 attempts, and Zach Zarate finishing with 45 yards on 10 carries.
With a 20-point lead at halftime, Logue said the game plan was run out the clock and walk out with a win, but there were times that the offense didn’t execute in the red zone in the second half.
“We definitely left some points off the board, but afterwards it was a good win,” Logue said. “We didn’t capitalize on a few things.”
Through three games, the Bears are averaging 270.3 rushing yards per game and 5.9 yards per carry. Through the air, Selma is averaging 153 yards per game, but the team has display explosiveness, averaging 24.2 yards per completion.
As for the defense, the Bears have forced teams to be dimensional, allowing 47 rushing yards per game. Selma has also put pressure on teams early on, outscoring its opponents 90-15 in the first half.
Up next
The Bears will head to the road to play the Washington Union Panthers (2-1) at John Ventura Stadium on Friday. Selma is seeking its first 4-0 start since 2017. The matchup is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
In last year’s meeting, the Bears defeated the Panthers 35-13. Washington Union is coming off a 40-6 win over Dos Palos on Friday. The Panthers have scored 40 points in each of their two wins.
“If we want to get home playoff games, we have to be able to beat teams like this,” Logue said. “Not that it’s going to be easy by any means, but we’ll get prepared and get ready for a big game Friday night.”
