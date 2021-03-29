Bears battle back, but ultimately fall, 46-31

Roundup
After a break of 377 days, Selma High School officially returned to the baseball diamond on Monday, March 22.
Liberty of Madera Ranchos rallied in the final two innings to record a 3-1 victory over the Bears at Allen Cropsey Diamond at Bobby Cox Field.
On Wednesday, March 24, Selma returned to the diamond to face the Firebaugh Eagles. Similar to Monday’s game, Firebaugh rallied late to record a 3-2 victory dropping the Bears to 0-2.
In non-COVID years, Wednesday would be the final day of the Greater Kiwanis Easter Tournament. Instead, the only game of the week had the Bears hosting Madera South on Monday in a game played after press time.
Instead, the Bears will host Kerman under the lights at Allen Cropsey Diamond at Bobby Cox field at 6:30 p.m. on March 31.
After dominating in a scrimmage with Washington Union, the Lady Bears softball team officially opened the 2021 season with a March 30 (after press time) against the Reedley Pirates at Duran Diamond.
This week, Coach Chris Tapia's squad is scheduled to travel to Kerman on March 31 and to McLane on April 2.
After narrowly missing their first win of the season on March 23, the Selma High School girls tennis team came back two days later and shut out Hanford West 9-0 in a Central Sequoia League match in Hanford.
The March 21 match at home with Dinuba was decided by the first doubles match, won by the Emperors by an 8-3 score.