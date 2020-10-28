Bears athletic director, trainer prepare for potential season

SELMA — When and if Selma High School starts preparing for the resumption of athletics, the Bears will be ready.
Randy Esraelian, the Bears’ Athletic Director and Athletic Trainer Christian Galindo have the routine down already.
They are ready for Dec. 29, when the Bears are scheduled to return to competition for the first time since early March with a home volleyball contest on a refurbished Deis Gym floor against the Fresno High School Warriors. Two days later, the first official athletic event in the updated Staley Stadium is scheduled as the Bear football teams entertain Golden West High School of Visalia in a scrimmage scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. on New Year’s Eve. The first official contest in the new stadium is set for Friday, Jan. 8 against the Madera High School Coyotes.
Galindo stays busy by regularly cleaning and disinfecting Selma High’s new weight room. He recently helped repaint the old weight room. He disinfects all equipment for workouts for all sports and performs temperature checks and screenings. He does all this in addition to mentoring three Fresno State Sports Medicine students that have been added to his staff.
"Christian has been one of the keys to Selma High Athletics," said Esraelian. "One of the very best personalities that are infectious in his craft to maintain student-athlete health and wellness. In the valley and section, Christian rates among the very best in knowledge and willingness to go above and beyond. Christian is pursuing his Masters in Sports Medicine.
"Selma High School is incredibly fortunate to have someone so dedicated and caring with our student-athletes. Selma High Schools' success has been directly reflective of dedicated and caring head coaches as well as the Valley's best Athletic Trainer.”
Last week, Galindo was in Arizona at a conference learning even more and was unavailable for comment.
