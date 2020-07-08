Back to work: SHS football begins in-person workouts

SELMA - The high school football season remains uncertain, but the Selma Bears were ecstatic to be back on the field last week.

“We’ve been waiting a long time to get out here,” Bears linebacker Jon Ambrose said. “Everyone is excited to get back with the team. We can’t be close to each other, but still, to get out here with everybody is fun.”

Selma High resumed athletics with conditioning workouts last week under Phase 1 of the school’s “Return to Physical/Training Plan,” which follows the CIF’s Physical Activity/Training Guidelines. The CIF’s guidelines allow schools to establish policies and procedures for a safe return.

“It feels great to be out and be with the kids and to see them and communicate with them in person,” Bears head coach Matt Logue said.

The workouts started after the program held a team meeting at Staley Stadium on June 29 and 98 kids across all three levels showed up. Logue said the varsity team had around 50 guys show up on the first day. The guys were separated into pods during that meeting.

The varsity team had four pods divided by offensive and defensive positions and a fifth pod that includes a group of new juniors and seniors that are interested in playing this season.

“It’s not ideal, but for the first couple of days it seemed pretty positive working in those smaller pods,” Logue said. “It eliminates some of that team atmosphere of everyone working together doing the same thing, but they’re all doing it, it’s just not at the same time.”