Back to work: SHS football begins in-person workouts

SELMA - The high school football season remains uncertain, but the Selma Bears were ecstatic to be back on the field last week.
“We’ve been waiting a long time to get out here,” Bears linebacker Jon Ambrose said. “Everyone is excited to get back with the team. We can’t be close to each other, but still, to get out here with everybody is fun.”
Selma High resumed athletics with conditioning workouts last week under Phase 1 of the school’s “Return to Physical/Training Plan,” which follows the CIF’s Physical Activity/Training Guidelines. The CIF’s guidelines allow schools to establish policies and procedures for a safe return.
“It feels great to be out and be with the kids and to see them and communicate with them in person,” Bears head coach Matt Logue said.
The workouts started after the program held a team meeting at Staley Stadium on June 29 and 98 kids across all three levels showed up. Logue said the varsity team had around 50 guys show up on the first day. The guys were separated into pods during that meeting.
The varsity team had four pods divided by offensive and defensive positions and a fifth pod that includes a group of new juniors and seniors that are interested in playing this season.
“It’s not ideal, but for the first couple of days it seemed pretty positive working in those smaller pods,” Logue said. “It eliminates some of that team atmosphere of everyone working together doing the same thing, but they’re all doing it, it’s just not at the same time.”
Logue said the team will workout four days a week from Monday through Thursday.
Throughout last week’s workouts, the pods arrived to campus at different times and would have a different starting location such as the field, the old weight room or the new weight room at Staley Stadium. Each pod would arrive 15 minutes apart from each other. The first pod would start at 7 a.m. with the fifth starting at 8:30 a.m. Each pod had a coach and worked out for 90 minutes.
The only equipment that was used during the first week were bags for agility drills. Logue said footballs could be used as the weeks continue, but they won’t use any other equipment. In an article last week, Selma High Athletic Director Randy Esraelian said each pod could share a ball depending on the drill.
“There’s some restrictions with that as well,” Logue said about the pods using a football. “Right now, we’re just working on some footwork. Most of these guys haven’t done anything in a long, long time...just trying to slowly get them back into shape.”
Prior to the workouts, the athletes will have to check in with an athletic trainer for a temperature check and a pre-workout screening.
The new regulations have been an adjustment for the athletes, but being back on the field gives them a glimmer of hope for the season.
“Right now, it feels like we’re going to have a season, but we don’t know if it’s uncertain,” receiver Aaron Blancas said. “All we have to do is prepare like we’re going to have a season. That’s all we could for now.”
“It makes you feel like we’ll be back pretty soon, hopefully,” Ambrose said.
Quarterback Joey Ramirez said the team has to make the best out of the situation and cherish every moment of the workouts.
“I hope, if we do have a season, this makes us hungry because this could be taken away from us at any point,” Ramirez said. “We don’t know, so just being out here we got to work hard and just hope for the best.”
Ramirez, Blancas and Ambrose are all heading into their senior seasons.
The Bears are scheduled to start the season on Aug. 21 on the road against Kerman. The CIF will make a decision regarding fall sports on July 20.
As of Monday, Fresno County has a total of 5,120 active cases of COVID-19. Selma has the second most cases in the county at 329.
Jeremiah Martinez can be reached at (559) 583-2413 or jmartinez@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Jeremiah on Twitter at @TheJerryMartin.
