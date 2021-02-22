Alleged serial shoplifters arrested

SELMA — At about 7:45 p.m, on Tuesday, Feb. 16, officers were on scene at Home Depot regarding a call of a shoplifter. Before the officer left he was advised by loss prevention that there was a suspicious subject in the store that appeared to be attempting to take items.

The suspicious subject, later identified as Mia Delarosa, 21 of Fowler, had been advised prior that she was not allowed in Home Depot due to suspicion of past thefts.

Officers were advised that Delarosa had arrived at the store with another female who was in the parking lot waiting in a vehicle. Officers obtained the description of the vehicle and set up in the area to keep visual on the vehicle.

Delarosa came out of the store and got into the vehicle and then the two started to drive out of the parking lot. Officers were set up in positions outside of the parking lot in order to be able to get in place to stop the vehicle. When the vehicle exited the parking lot, the driver went south toward Floral Ave on Highland. While at the stop light at Floral and Highland a vehicle stop was initiated.

The vehicle then stopped at Floral and the 99. As officers approached the vehicle, the driver allegedly began to drive off and turned into the parking lot of Valero in the 3000 block of Floral. Officers initiated a felony stop due to there being an unknown number of people in the vehicle and the fact that a felony had just allegedly occurred at Home Depot.