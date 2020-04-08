All-CSL Girls Basketball: Moreno named MVP, Gonzalez gets OPOY

After leading Selma to an undefeated record in the Central Sequoia League, Clarissa Moreno and Audrey Gonzalez earned two of the league’s top awards for the 2019-20 season.
Moreno was named the CSL’s Most Valuable Player and Audrey Gonzalez was recognized as the league’s Offensive Player of the year. Bears coach Paul Romig earned the Coach of the Year award — his third consecutive time winning the honor.
“They were a fantastic one-and-two punch,” Romig said about Moreno and Gonzalez. “For the first time we were able to go undefeated in league in our program’s history and you got to have some pretty gosh darn good players to do that and both of them were fantastic through league.”
In a year of transition that included position and scheme changes and injuries for the team, Moreno, who was a starter for her last three seasons, took on a larger role as a senior.
Romig described Moreno’s season as “magical” and he said she “put the team on her back” several times throughout the year.
“She was everything,” Romig said. “Whatever we needed her to do, whatever was her responsibility to make us successful on either end of the floor, she gladly accepted it and was absolutely unbelievable.”
Moreno’s defining performance of the league season was a career-high 32-point game in a 55-50 win over Exeter at home on Jan. 31. The senior was the focal point of the offense with Gonzalez and Yesenia Sanchez out to ankle injuries.
Romig recalled Moreno's performance in the team’s prior game against Hanford West on the road on Jan. 29. Gonzalez missed that game and Sanchez got injured in the first half. Romig said Moreno took control of the game on both ends of the floor in the second half to help lead Selma to a 55-51 victory.
“There was one point in time where she scored 16-out-18 points for us,” Romig said. “She did that time and time again….she came through for us every time.”
Moreno was a four-year varsity player and was the team’s only senior this season. She is committed to play softball for Boise State next year.
Gonzalez was moved to point guard prior to the season, a position that Romig said she excelled in and added that the role made her grow as a player.
“The ball was in her hands a lot and she was able to take advantage of that,” Romig said. “With the point guard [position], there’s a lot more decisions you have to make and she just grew and got better at that. She was very difficult for the opponents to stop and she was able to measure that with time when to pass, when to shoot, when to drive and she just became such a dangerous offensive player.”
It was another successful year for the Bears, who went 24-6 overall and won their third straight CSL championship with a 12-0 record in league. It was the first time the program went undefeated in league and the fourth consecutive season that the team won 20 or more games.
As for winning his yearly coaching honor, Romig was humbled by the achievement and didn’t take sole credit for the award.
“That’s a team award,” Romig said about his Coach of the Year honor. “This year’s group was such a great team. When I say that, everyone accepted their roles and embraced it. Everyone took the things that they did well and applied it and collectively, not only did they play well, but they got along so well. It was a really tight-knit group.”
Selma’s season ended in the CIF Central Section Division II semifinals after a 79-37 loss to San Joaquin Memorial on Feb. 26. It was the farthest the program has advanced in the Division II playoffs.
Prior to the semifinals loss, the Bears had two double-digit victories in the playoffs. Selma was moved up to Division II after a dominant run to the D-III title last year.
“We won a lot of close games,” Romig said. “There were so many games within five points. I think that speaks to our player’s ability to play with poise and to attack with the ball and on defense. It was a whole lot of fun.”
Selma didn’t have a representative on either First or Second Teams since Moreno and Gonzalez were ineligible after earning two of the top awards.
The Bears didn’t post stats on MaxPreps or Scorebook Live.
Kingsburg
Seniors Nicole Merlo and Ally Cotton were the only Vikings to earn All-League recognition.
Merlo earned First Team honors and Cotton was named to the Second Team.
After having a 21-7 record and earning a co-CSL championship with Selma last year, Kingsburg took a step back this season, finishing at 6-18 overall and 3-9 in league.
Merlo and Cotton were two of the team’s four seniors this season.
The Vikings didn’t post stats on MaxPreps or Scorebook Live.
The reporter can be reached at 559-583-2413 or jmartinez@hanfordsentinel.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!