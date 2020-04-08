All-CSL Girls Basketball: Moreno named MVP, Gonzalez gets OPOY

Romig recalled Moreno's performance in the team’s prior game against Hanford West on the road on Jan. 29. Gonzalez missed that game and Sanchez got injured in the first half. Romig said Moreno took control of the game on both ends of the floor in the second half to help lead Selma to a 55-51 victory.

“There was one point in time where she scored 16-out-18 points for us,” Romig said. “She did that time and time again….she came through for us every time.”

Moreno was a four-year varsity player and was the team’s only senior this season. She is committed to play softball for Boise State next year.

Gonzalez was moved to point guard prior to the season, a position that Romig said she excelled in and added that the role made her grow as a player.

“The ball was in her hands a lot and she was able to take advantage of that,” Romig said. “With the point guard [position], there’s a lot more decisions you have to make and she just grew and got better at that. She was very difficult for the opponents to stop and she was able to measure that with time when to pass, when to shoot, when to drive and she just became such a dangerous offensive player.”