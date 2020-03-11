All-CSL Boys Basketball: Blancas named OPOY, Gunn gets DPOY

Two of the top awards in the Central Sequoia League were awarded to a couple of local players.
Selma’s Aaron Blancas was named the CSL’s Offensive Player of the Year and Kingsburg’s Jason Gunn was awarded the Defensive Player of the Year honor.
Blancas and Gunn each earned First Team honors along with their awards. Bears coach Johnny Vargas earned Coach of the Year honors after leading Selma to a second-place tie in the CSL. The Bears tied the Vikings for second place at 8-4.
Selma
In 12 CSL games, Blancas, a junior, averaged 25.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. He led Selma in scoring in majority of its games this season.
“He worked on his game all summer,” Vargas said. “He puts in a lot of time to get where he’s at now. I thought he was the best offensive player as a sophomore in our league and hopefully next year we could continue to grow and get him to the next level. He definitely deserved the award.”
Blancas was the only Bear to be selected on either First or Second Team, as second leading scorer Joey Ramirez was absent from the list. Ramirez averaged 21.4 points per game in the CSL.
Vargas said there was “some stuff behind it” on why Ramirez didn’t earn All-League recognition and he didn’t comment any further on the reason.
“He’s going to continue to build and hopefully next year we could get him on First or Second Team,” Vargas said about Ramirez.
As for earning his yearly honor, Vargas was thankful for his award, but added that Dinuba coach Jeff Schofield, who led the Emperors to a first place finish in the CSL, deserved the award.
Vargas didn’t take sole credit for the award, saying his assistant coaches, Steven Montgomery and Dontrez Smith, deserve recognition.
“Our league was extremely tough and getting honored as the coach of the year, it was a huge honor,” Vargas said. “It was an honor that my peers did vote for me as Coach of the Year. I only hope to get better as a coach and improve this season and continue to push this program to the next level.”
Selma was 12-17 overall and didn’t compete in the postseason, despite being one of 17 teams designated as “in” for the CIF Central Section Division III playoffs.
Kingsburg
It was a historic year for Gunn, who was a strong defensive presence for the Vikings, setting the school’s single-season record in charges at 21.
“He's a charge machine, he’s addicted to them,” Kingsburg coach Todd Brown jokingly said.
Gunn, who was one of the team’s three captains, was part of a senior group that contributed heavily to the Vikings’ Central Section title run this season. The year’s team included five seniors.
“He’s probably the best player I’ve ever coached as far as knowing where to be,” Brown said. “He’ll just guard whoever I ask him to guard. He’ll guard a big guy, he’ll guard a point guard, he’ll guard whoever. He’s kind of like my Swiss Army knife on defense.”
Kingsburg was represented on the All-CSL teams, as Nate Towsley and Colby Charles each earned First Team honors and Jose Martinez and Logan Byrum were named to the Second Team.
Towsley and Charles were catalysts in the Vikings’ offensive production and improved from their sophomore seasons, Brown said.
“They stepped up and they were two of the better players in the league and they carried us to a lot of wins,” Brown said. “Those guys, you think about a lot of offensive statistics, but those guys really worked on their defense as well and they’ve come a long way on that. Maybe the biggest reason for their success is they both really improved in the mental side of the game.”
Martinez and Byrum each provided a dominating presence in the paint throughout the season and both were vital to Kingsburg's playoff run.
“The whole team rallied behind them,” Brown said. “We just saw how successful they are and how important they were to the team. They were a just part of our success, just being able to defend the middle, but also have a low-post scoring presence.”
Rounding out the top awards were Dinuba’s Josh Magana being named the league’s Most Valuable Player and Jaeden Moore of Central Valley Christian earning the Underclassman of the Year award. The first and second teams each had a total of eight players and the Vikings’ five total selections were a league-high.
Kingsburg earned the program’s best winning percentage in program history with a 27-5 overall record this season. The Vikings claimed their first Section title since 1956 after defeating Delano 71-59 in the Division IV finals.
After celebrating its first championship in 64 years, Kingsburg’s season ended in the first round of the CIF State Northern California Division IV playoffs. The Vikings fell 66-53 to Clear Lake at home as the No. 7 seed. It was Kingsburg’s first state playoff appearance since 2012.
