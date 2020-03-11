All-CSL Boys Basketball: Blancas named OPOY, Gunn gets DPOY

“He’s probably the best player I’ve ever coached as far as knowing where to be,” Brown said. “He’ll just guard whoever I ask him to guard. He’ll guard a big guy, he’ll guard a point guard, he’ll guard whoever. He’s kind of like my Swiss Army knife on defense.”

Kingsburg was represented on the All-CSL teams, as Nate Towsley and Colby Charles each earned First Team honors and Jose Martinez and Logan Byrum were named to the Second Team.

Towsley and Charles were catalysts in the Vikings’ offensive production and improved from their sophomore seasons, Brown said.

“They stepped up and they were two of the better players in the league and they carried us to a lot of wins,” Brown said. “Those guys, you think about a lot of offensive statistics, but those guys really worked on their defense as well and they’ve come a long way on that. Maybe the biggest reason for their success is they both really improved in the mental side of the game.”

Martinez and Byrum each provided a dominating presence in the paint throughout the season and both were vital to Kingsburg's playoff run.