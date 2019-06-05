After winning it’s second consecutive co-Central Sequoia League championship, the Selma Bears landed a total of six players on the All-CSL teams.
The Bears to earn the honors were Leo Arreguin, Isaiah Gastelum, Ethan Wenter, Brycen Carrasco, Ryan Naranjo, and Eddie Avalos. Selma’s six All-League selections were the most of any team.
“Individual success carries into team success,” Selma coach John Hollett Jr. said. “We had some good individual successes and that’s we why we ended up having the team success.”
Arreguin, Gastelum, Wenter, Carrasco, and Naranjo were named to the First Team while Avalos earned Second Team honors. Selma’s five First Team selections were the most in the league.
“I think that’s indicative of the team that we had,” Hollett said.
For the second consecutive season, Hollett was named the league’s co-Coach of the Year and shares the award with his former player Josh Franco, who is the head coach of Immanuel.
Franco played under Hollett before graduating Selma High in 2005.
“I’m really fine with it,” Hollett said about sharing the award with Franco. “It’s been a pleasure to coach against him. He’s one of my former players and I always like to coach against our former players.”
Both the Bears and Eagles were co-league champions after Hollett and Franco coached their teams to a 10-2 CSL record. It was the second-straight year that both teams were co-champions of the league.
“They had a good year too,” Hollett said. “They only lost five times and we beat them three times and they were hard fought battles. I always like competing against Josh.”
As for Selma’s six All-CSL teamers, each player was solid contributor to a 22-5 Bears team.
In CSL play, Wenter, a two-way player, batted a team-high .378 average with 14 hits , according to MaxPreps. On the mound, Wenter had a 2-0 record with 28 strikeouts and a 1.11 ERA. Wenter’s overall numbers include hitting for a .349 average - second most on the team - with 13 RBIs and a 6-1 record as the squad’s top starting option.
Gastelum, another hybrid player, had a 0.89 ERA while hitting for a .333 average against league opponents. Gastelum had three saves with a 5-1 record in CSL play. Overall, The junior had a team-high 19 RBIs with a .309 average this season. Gastelum also held a 7-2 record with a 0.81 ERA in 19 appearances.
In 12 CSL games, Arreguin, an outfielder, had a .349 average with 15 hits, a home run, eight RBIs, four doubles, two triples, and 12 runs. For the season, Arreguin batted .347 with 17 RBIs and 33 hits, which was the most on the team.
Carrasco had a .314 average with 11 hits against league opponents. In 27 games, Carrasco led the team in batting average by hitting .359 as the team’s designated hitter.
Naranjo, the Bears’ catcher for majority of the season, had five hits in nine league games, but four of them were doubles. Naranjo had an overall .305 average with 15 RBIs and a team-leading eight doubles in 23 games.
Avalos, an infielder/pitcher, had a 1.20 ERA in 23 ⅓ innings against CSL opponents. In 24 games, Avalos had 10 RBIs with 19 hits as a hitter and had a 6-2 record as a pitcher.
This year’s All-CSL First Team were selected by positions. Wenter made First Team honors as an infielder while Gastelum was named as an outfielder.
As for Kingsburg, Daniel Ingrao, Marcus Estrada, and Ray Castro were the only Vikings to earn All-CSL honors. All three guys were named to the Second Team.
According to MaxPreps, Castro had a team-high .412 average with eight RBIs, 14 hits, five doubles, and two triples in 11 CSL games. Estrada batted .326 with 14 hits, four RBIs, two doubles, and a triple against league opponents. Ingrao, the team’s catcher, had seven hits, two doubles and a triple in 11 CSL games. Overall, Ingrao had a .298 average with a home run and 14 RBIs in 28 games.
Immanuel had the second most selections at five, followed by four from Central Valley Christian, while Kingsburg, Dinuba, and Exeter each had three. Hanford West was the only team to not have any selections.
A total of 24 players made the All-CSL teams.
