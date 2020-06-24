Alex Perez moves past 'UFC 250' win, awaits his next fight

Perez said he’s always disciplined in training but he had to be more cautious with his diet because he wasn’t burning as many calories with an unusual camp.

Before making his way to the UFC, majority of Perez’s fights occurred at the Tachi Palace & Casino for now-defunct promotion Tachi Palace Fights, where he was 10-3. After graduating from Lemoore High, Perez would continue his wrestling career at West Hills College Lemoore and he moved on as an assistant coach for the wrestling team at Selma High.

Perez’s pride for the Central Valley was shown after his win over Formiga when he looked into the camera and uttered a “559” shoutout on ESPN.

Whenever he steps into the octagon, Perez wants to show the youth in the Valley that it’s possible to accomplish their dreams. He mentioned past Lemoore athletes such as Lorenzo Neal, David Ausberry and Isaiah Martinez as examples.

“You have guys that made it to the next level out of small towns,” Perez said. “I know Hanford has had a couple of guys get recruited from big schools. You got guys from Clovis as well. You got guys getting drafted to the NFL. I just like to show people that you could do something if you put your mind to it.”

As he waits for his next fight, Perez has already put his last win behind him.

“The fight that is now going to be the biggest one is the next one,” Perez said. “It’s never like ‘This one is the biggest one.’ It’s always the next one for me.”

