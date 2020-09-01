Adopt a senior: Senior center looks to lift spirits

SELMA — With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting activities at the Nick Medina Senior Center, Selma Recreation Coordinator Liz Martinez started the "adopt a senior citizen" campaign for the seniors they serve.

“I’ve noticed that, not just myself personally, but some of my other drivers that know these seniors on a regular basis, they noticed that their mental health is declining,” Martinez said. “They said that because these seniors don’t have that high spirit anymore, they’re tired of being home. They’re so secluded to their homes, I figured a small little gift will hopefully lift their spirits a little bit and just motivate them to stay positive.”

Martinez said the senior center serves about 230 seniors from Monday through Friday. The seniors are provided lunch on those days and activities are planned throughout the year. With activities being held off this summer, Martinez said the pandemic provided her an opportunity of creating the Adopt A Senior project.

This is the first year that Martinez has done the campaign and she has received a few donations and gifts so far, which include a bag full of puzzles and three separate gift bags.

Martinez said people have shared in interest in wanting to donate and added that more donations could come as the Sept. 4 deadline approaches this week. Martinez said she’ll accept donations past the Sept. 4 deadline.

Everyday essential supplies are items that Martinez recommends for the public to donate.

“Supplies like lotion, toothpaste, body spray and deodorant,” Martinez said. “Even small gift cards or pre-bought pastry items or old movies. If you want to get rid of some old movies and pass those along to seniors, that would be perfectly fine. Socks, playing cards, dominoes, word search books, scarves, beanies, face masks, hand sanitizer, anything along those lines.”