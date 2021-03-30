Adame exits SUSD superintendent position

SELMA — The new Selma Unified School District's superintendent's tenure was a short one.
After being named to the position on March 16, Joey Adame has since exited the position.
After being asked for comment on his new position by the Enterprise Recorder, Adame forwarded an undated letter originally sent to the SUSD board relaying his intent to leave the position.
According to the letter, addressed to SUSD, Adame has decided to remain as superintendent of the Los Molinos Unified School District.
"There is much work to be done here and I enjoy being close to my family," Adame stated in the letter, adding that he wishes SUSD success in securing their next superintendent.
