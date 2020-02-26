A dream come true: Selma boy visits Daytona 500 on Make-A-Wish trip

“That was so awesome,” Jeremiah said.

The 62nd edition of the race was slated to occur on Sunday, Feb. 16, but it was delayed due to rain and it was postponed to the next day. Despite the rainy conditions, Make-A-Wish rebooked the Drakes’ hotel and flights to stay an extra day to fulfill Jeremiah’s dream.

“Once the race got rained out, my husband called our representative in Fresno and she made it work where we could stay that extra day and change our flight,” Stephanie said. “They really try to work with the families to give the kids their wish and their dream vacation.”

Watching NASCAR has been one of Jeremiah’s favorite things to do and he began gaining interest in auto racing since he watched the Disney/Pixar film “Cars,” his favorite movie.

“He really liked Lightning McQueen and that’s how he started liking NASCAR,” Robert said. “He’s watched them all.”

When reflecting on their time in Daytona, Robert and Stephanie enjoyed seeing their son have the time of his life and It was easily their favorite moment of the trip.

“It was great to see how he reacted to everything that was going on,” Robert said. “He was so well taken care of by Make-A-Wish and also the NASCAR foundation.”

“It was just his whole excitement about the whole thing and how happy he was,” Stephanie said.

