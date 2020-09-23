559 Mural Project advocates through art

SELMA — A new mural in Selma that will be completed this weekend honors Chicano arts, the farmworker and labor rights movements with its message advocating social justice.
The mural is the first from the 559 Mural Project, a collective of activists advocating for social justice and addressing social and economic inequities in Fresno County. The activists involved with the project aim to raise awareness to these issues through art.
The mural is at La Estrella Market on Whitson Street and honors the Chicano arts and the farmworker and labor rights movements from the 1960s and 1970s. The piece features Fresno County artists Ernesto Palomino and Fernando Hernandez, and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta. To the right of Huerta, the phrases "No human is illegal" and "Love wins" will be written on signs held by a protester painted on the lower right corner of the mural.
“It’s very colorful, it has agricultural fields, it has energy and then we’ll have the moment of people protesting,” 559 Project co-founder Selena Martinez said. “Taking us from those civil rights that the fight still continues. That's what [the mural] represents.”
The name of the mural “De Colores” is from a popular traditional Spanish-language folk song recognized among Latino and Spanish speaking cultures. Martinez said “De Colores” is a song that celebrates all of life’s creation and evokes “the beauty of a diverse and inclusive world.” Martinez said the folk song’s message is delivered on the mural with imagery Chicano, Mexican and Mexican-American civil rights activists from the '60s and '70s.
When describing the mural, Martinez said, “From these activists, we can draw the line to the struggles of 2020 with the Black Lives Matter movement and the magnified inequities that communities of color are facing in the midst of a global pandemic.”
The artists working on the mural are lead artist Ariel Bird-Howe, Mike Howe and Mauro Carrera. All three artists have painted other murals throughout Selma. The mural is expected to be completed on Saturday or Sunday.
559 Mural Project Chief Operations Director Sirena Resendez said there’s interest in painting murals throughout the rural communities in the Central Valley.
“We’re working on Sanger next, we got approval from Sanger City Council to use their community center. Now we’re going through the planning department and commission,” Resendez said. “I’ll love to work in Parlier. I would love to put something in Kingsburg and Fowler.”
Before the artists started painting the mural, there was a gathering outside of La Estrella Market on Sunday, Sept. 13 and Monday, Sept. 14 with a blessing and prayer and speeches on both days. On Sept. 13, Father Guadalupe Rios of St. Joseph's Catholic Church said a prayer for the mural, followed by a performance from Centro de Folklor and a speech by Martinez. On Sept. 14, there was a prayer led by pastor Sean Battle of First Friendship Baptist Church and Martinez and Resendez spoke following the prayer.
“I think it brings awareness [to social injustice],” Battle said about the mural. “It lets those who are biased know that we are aware of our heritage, of our ancestors and what our heroes have fought for.”
Battle, who is African-American, moved to Selma from Bakersfield three years ago and has served as the pastor at the Baptist church since he made the move. Battle said he’s been involved with community work for about 15 and has been preaching for 13. He was an executive administer for a church in Bakersfield prior to serving in Selma.
“I believe in racial unity and I believe in the movement of CVAC [Central Valley Allies for Change] and the 559 Mural Project,” Battle said. “In my entire time of community work in ministry, this is kind of the area of work that I’ve been drawn to is racial unity and realizing that our empowerment comes from being together, being united and based upon the principles that our nation is really founded on, not what we just talk about, but it’s just about being united, being about unity.”
Jeremiah Martinez can be reached at (559) 583-2413 or jmartinez@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Jeremiah on Twitter at @TheJerryMartin.
