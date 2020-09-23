559 Mural Project advocates through art

SELMA — A new mural in Selma that will be completed this weekend honors Chicano arts, the farmworker and labor rights movements with its message advocating social justice.

The mural is the first from the 559 Mural Project, a collective of activists advocating for social justice and addressing social and economic inequities in Fresno County. The activists involved with the project aim to raise awareness to these issues through art.

The mural is at La Estrella Market on Whitson Street and honors the Chicano arts and the farmworker and labor rights movements from the 1960s and 1970s. The piece features Fresno County artists Ernesto Palomino and Fernando Hernandez, and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta. To the right of Huerta, the phrases "No human is illegal" and "Love wins" will be written on signs held by a protester painted on the lower right corner of the mural.

“It’s very colorful, it has agricultural fields, it has energy and then we’ll have the moment of people protesting,” 559 Project co-founder Selena Martinez said. “Taking us from those civil rights that the fight still continues. That's what [the mural] represents.”

The name of the mural “De Colores” is from a popular traditional Spanish-language folk song recognized among Latino and Spanish speaking cultures. Martinez said “De Colores” is a song that celebrates all of life’s creation and evokes “the beauty of a diverse and inclusive world.” Martinez said the folk song’s message is delivered on the mural with imagery Chicano, Mexican and Mexican-American civil rights activists from the '60s and '70s.