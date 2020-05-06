559 Fights president stays positive during pandemic

The March card was slated to be the promotion’s 79th event in its fight series. The promotion’s last show — 559 Fights 78 — took place in Orange Cove on Feb. 8.

Luchau said fans were refunded for the March event from the point of purchase. He added some VIP members have held on to their seats from the March event for the show in June.

Despite uncertainty of the pandemic, Luchau said he’s sticking with the June date, but will move that show to July if he needs to. The promotion currently has an event scheduled for July 17 at the Visalia Convention Center.

“We’re going to work with whatever guidelines they give us,” Luchau said. “If they come back in June and say ‘Hey you guys could do a show, but you’re limited at 500 people,’ We’re going to do a show with 500 people. If they say ‘Hey you guys need to do something with less than 1,000 with such and such type of social distancing, six feet or whatever regulations,' all good promoters are going to try to be creative and find ways to make things work.”

As for the fighters, Luchau said they had to adjust their training routine, but he believes they'll be prepared to step in the octagon this summer.