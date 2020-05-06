559 Fights president stays positive during pandemic

SELMA — A day before 559 Fights was scheduled to have an event on March 13, the Selma-based promotion postponed the show due to the coronavirus pandemic. The promotion also canceled its April 25 event in the process.
The canceled event in April was slated to serve as 559 Fights’ eight-year anniversary show. The promotion’s anniversary would’ve been on April 21.
“It was a bummer, we usually schedule a show in that time frame,” 559 Fights owner and president Jeremy Luchau said. “It’s a lot of fun, it’s a good event for us to do. We’ll think of something creative later this year to give back to the people.”
As for the March date, the event was postponed to May 16 and it was moved again to June 13 at the Visalia Convention Center. Luchau said the plan was to combine both March and April events in May as one “big show” before the May card was pushed back.
That event was moved to June due to the California State Athletic Commission canceling combat sports through May.
The March event impacted the promotion financially, as 559 Fights invested time and money into promoting the show. The promotion didn’t invest in the April and May dates, but it lost a little over $10,000 from the March show, Luchau said.
“March was definitely a big hit,” Luchau said. “We lost a lot of money, sponsors missed on opportunities, the fighters missed out on opportunities, it was really tough in March. We’re looking forward to hopefully this summer being able to do some cool shows.”
The March card was slated to be the promotion’s 79th event in its fight series. The promotion’s last show — 559 Fights 78 — took place in Orange Cove on Feb. 8.
Luchau said fans were refunded for the March event from the point of purchase. He added some VIP members have held on to their seats from the March event for the show in June.
Despite uncertainty of the pandemic, Luchau said he’s sticking with the June date, but will move that show to July if he needs to. The promotion currently has an event scheduled for July 17 at the Visalia Convention Center.
“We’re going to work with whatever guidelines they give us,” Luchau said. “If they come back in June and say ‘Hey you guys could do a show, but you’re limited at 500 people,’ We’re going to do a show with 500 people. If they say ‘Hey you guys need to do something with less than 1,000 with such and such type of social distancing, six feet or whatever regulations,' all good promoters are going to try to be creative and find ways to make things work.”
As for the fighters, Luchau said they had to adjust their training routine, but he believes they'll be prepared to step in the octagon this summer.
“It’s tough for the fighters right now,” Luchau said. “Gyms are closed, guys are kinda having to do workouts at their home by themselves or do some private lessons with their coaches in garages.”
With the UFC putting on three events with no fans this month, Luchau said it’ll be impossible for 559 Fights and other small promotions to conduct shows in an empty venue if that was the only option.
“Financially, it won’t make any sense,” Luchau said.
Since fights have been postponed, Luchau has been working from home instead of his office in downtown Selma and has been holding Zoom meetings with his team.
He has a team that includes two matchmakers - one each for mixed martial arts and jiu jitsu - a videographer, a group that is focused on sponsorships and marketing and people that work on the promotion’s website.
“We’re a pretty big team of people,” Luchau said. “We’re connecting on conference calls, Zoom meetings, we’re doing everything that everyone else is doing.”
Luchau admitted that working from home is an adjustment and it's a different work environment for him.
“I just make the best of it, I'm trying to stay positive,” Luchau said. “I’m not going to sit here and cry about it everyday and be frustrated. I’m trying to make a positive situation out of this and do things to the best of our ability.”
Luchau is keeping his positive mindset, as his promotion prepares for the June event.
“We’re trying to stay positive and trying to be forward thinkers and really take time to figure out what our next move is,” Luchau said. “We’re not spending too much time sitting here dwelling on oh we lost money, this guy is not going to be able to fight on this show and things of that nature. We’re trying to be positive, talk to athletic commissions and see what athletic commissions are doing and work towards having a good rest of the year once it comes through.”
The reporter can be reached at 559-583-2413 or jmartinez@hanfordsentinel.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!