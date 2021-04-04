15-year-old arrested on charges of firing at a vehicle

SELMA — On March 30, officers with the Selma Police Department responded to the area of Nebraska Avenue and Young Street regarding shots fired at an occupied vehicle.
While headed to the call officers were updated that a male and female were seen running from the area and were possibly related to the shooting, according to reports. On arrival officers were advised that two juveniles, one male and one female were hiding in a back yard in the 1600 block of Nebraska. Upon contacting the two juveniles they were detained.
A 9mm-caliber firearm was located within arms-reach of the male juvenile and an extended 30-round loaded magazine was located near the firearm, police said.
After a search of the male, he was allegedly found to have live ammunition on his person matching the ammunition in the extended magazine.
The female was later released to parents and the 15-year-old male was transported to Fresno County Juvenile hall on several firearms-related charges.
