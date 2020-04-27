Selma woman suspected of armed robbery

SELMA – A Selma woman was arrested after using a handgun to rob a visitor of his possessions, according to a report from the Selma Police Department.
A Selma man, 65, reported that he’d been invited to stay at a residence on the 2600 block of B Street by Jeannie Small, 39, of Selma on April 11. At 9 a.m. that morning, while in the common area of the house, Small came out of the back bedroom and accused the victim of stealing some of her belongings. After a brief argument, the woman pulled a gray/gun metal colored semi-automatic handgun out of her right front pocket and pointed it at the victim’s face. She told him that she was going to take all of his stuff and that if he did not leave, she would shoot him. Fearing for his safety, the victim ran from the residence.
The man said he did not immediately report the robbery because he was very upset and was trying to figure out what to do. He figured that when he saw an officer, he would tell the police then what had happened. At 12:25 p.m. April 20, officers made contact with the man near McCall Avenue and Whitson Street. He reported that his red and black Trek Mountain Bike, valued at $270, $185 in cash and his personal belongings were stolen at gun point. The victim positively identified Small in a photo lineup and said he was willing to testify.
Since then, Selma officers had been on the lookout for Small. When an officer drove by the residence on the morning of April 27, he saw Small crossing the street in front of the house. She’d disappeared by the time the officer turned around.
A perimeter was established and two residences on the 2600 block of B Street were searched. As officers were waiting for a K-9 unit, the woman emerged from a large junk pile that was covered with a tarp. She was placed in custody for armed robbery and parole violation and was later booked into jail.
Officers also contacted Martin Delacruz while conducting the search at the B Street residence. He attempted to flee from the rear of the residence. Delacruz, a known felon, was found to be in possession of tear gas/oc spray.
He was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of tear gas/oc spray. Delacruz has prior convictions for grand theft in 2008, robbery in 2011, and auto theft in 2015. He is a self-admitted gang member.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!