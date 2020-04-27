Selma woman suspected of armed robbery

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SELMA – A Selma woman was arrested after using a handgun to rob a visitor of his possessions, according to a report from the Selma Police Department.

A Selma man, 65, reported that he’d been invited to stay at a residence on the 2600 block of B Street by Jeannie Small, 39, of Selma on April 11. At 9 a.m. that morning, while in the common area of the house, Small came out of the back bedroom and accused the victim of stealing some of her belongings. After a brief argument, the woman pulled a gray/gun metal colored semi-automatic handgun out of her right front pocket and pointed it at the victim’s face. She told him that she was going to take all of his stuff and that if he did not leave, she would shoot him. Fearing for his safety, the victim ran from the residence.

The man said he did not immediately report the robbery because he was very upset and was trying to figure out what to do. He figured that when he saw an officer, he would tell the police then what had happened. At 12:25 p.m. April 20, officers made contact with the man near McCall Avenue and Whitson Street. He reported that his red and black Trek Mountain Bike, valued at $270, $185 in cash and his personal belongings were stolen at gun point. The victim positively identified Small in a photo lineup and said he was willing to testify.