Selma woman arrested on DUI charges

SELMA – A Selma woman suffered minor injuries and was arrested on suspicion of DUI after rolling her Ford Expedition in the early morning hours of May 20, according to a press release from Selma Police Chief Joe Gomez.

Selma Police officers responded to a traffic collision call at 2:09 a.m. at 2nd and Whitson streets.

Selma resident Jacher Lopez, 23, told officers she was driving east on 2nd Street when she looked down at her phone and lost control of her vehicle.

She struck the south curb of the roadway which caused her Expedition to roll over and strike two trees and a light pole.

Officers reported smelling a strong odor of alcohol on Lopez’s breath. She told officers she drank a shot of whiskey and had been playing beer pong. She also said she couldn’t say how much alcohol she had consumed prior to driving that night.

Lopez was arrested for suspicion of DUI, her vehicle was impounded and she was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Laura Maldonado can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@hanfordsentinel.com