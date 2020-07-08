Selma Unified shares potential fall schedules

SELMA – Selma Unified is making tentative plans to reopen this fall and is offering students and families options about different schedules that would be available.
In a letter dated July 2, Superintendent Tanya Fisher thanked those who took part in survey to get feedback on school schedules amid coronavirus health restrictions.
“This information was very useful to our Reopening Taskforce, teachers and district staff as we plan ahead for the reopening of our schools and the safe return of students to our campuses.
“We have developed this plan with the commitment of keeping our students and staff safe, as we address our very real concerns regarding current public health conditions.
“We clearly believe that having students return to school in a traditional model (all students five days per week in their regular classrooms), would be ideal. Unfortunately, this is currently not an option. We also understand the challenges that may exist for some students and families with regard to distance learning, and the desire to connect with their teachers.
“With this in mind, I would like to share our Reopening Instructional Plan with you. By accessing the following link, (SUSD Tentative Instructional Models 2020) you will find that we are offering on-campus and off-campus options.
At that link, it states:
“The following are the tentative instructional models that may be offered in Selma Unified, contingent on local COVID-19 conditions, availability of space, staffing requirements and enrollment capacity.”
• Blended Learning: Students will attend in cohorts on two days on campus and three days of distance learning. Group A will attend school in person on Tuesday and Wednesday. Group B will attend school in person on Thursday and Friday. Mondays will be utilized to provide distance learning for small groups, whole class, or individual students.
• *Transitional Kindergarten - second grade: Students in grades TK, first and second grade will attend four days a week. Mondays will be utilized to provide distance learning for small groups, whole class, or individual students. *This is a tentative program option that may only be offered subject to space availability.
Norma Barajas-Ruiz, SUSD’s State and Federal Programs Director said the plan for the transitional kindergarten through second grades is contingent on the amount of students actually wanting to return for in-person classes.
“The 2/3 plan is the plan for all grades, but we will be asking parents of TK-2 to let us know if they would prefer in-person classes. Once we have those numbers, we will have a better handle on whether we can offer TK-2 four days per week in person.”
• Special Day Classes (SCD): Students in special day classes at Abraham Lincoln Middle School, Selma High, Wilson and Indianola will attend four days a week. Mondays will be utilized to provide distance learning for small groups, whole class, or individual students.
• Virtual Learning Academy - Selma Independent Studies School: Instruction by a teacher will be provided online using an online learning program five days a week. A computer and internet access will be provided by the district if needed.
• Independent Study Program: Students meet with a teacher once a week and work independently for four days.
Upon registration, parents will be asked to select an instructional model [for their student], based on what they determine to be the best option for your family.
“Please know that these plans are subject to change, based on public health conditions requirements. Some of our program options may also only be offered, subject to space availability,” Supt. Fisher continues in the letter.
“To assist with our planning and preparation, all returning students will be required to pre-register and select an option prior to July 15. Pre-registration information will be available through the Aeries Parent Portal by July 8. You may also contact the IT Department at 898-6500 Ext. 46795 for further information.
“We are currently making many modifications on our school campuses to prepare for students to safely return. As the beginning of the school year approaches, you will receive our Selma Unified Reopening Guidelines, which will include information on our safety protocols and various information regarding school and district operations, considering our current conditions.
“We look forward to welcoming students back to campus, and appreciate your partnership as we work together to provide the safe and caring learning environment for our students.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!