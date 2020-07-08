Selma Unified shares potential fall schedules

In an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Selma Unified has come up with a potential weekly instructional schedule. Along with a school reopening letter addressed to Selma Unified Families, it's posted on the Selma Unified School District website. Parents are to pre-register and select an option before July 15. Pre-registration information will be available through the Aeries Parent Portal by July 8. Parents may also contact the IT Department at 898-6500 ext. 46795 for more information.